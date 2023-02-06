Vampire expenses: the silent splurge that ‘sucks’ savings until leaving you penniless

in moments of price crisis like the current one, where inflation triggers the cost of goods and services and we cannot fill the fridge or the car tank with the budget we have, the first thing that households usually do is analyze all their expenses to decide which ones may be expendable. In that review of our domestic economy, we often overlook expenses that we apparently need and that we think that we cannot eliminate but that in reality they have small print and are totally unnecessary. Having contracted much more data on the mobile than we spend, be subscribed to various streaming platforms for movies and series or music with similar content, paying the fee for a credit card that we never use or having more contracted electricity power than we need. These are some examples of fixed expenses that can be part of our day to day and that in practice the only thing they provide us is a Silent and unnecessary outlay.

It’s about the calls vampire expensesconsidered for their enormous impact as the older brothers of the so-called ant expensesthose that you do repeatedly and spontaneously in small quantities, such as buying a bag of chips, a coffee or a bottle of waterwhich over time end up having a significant impact on your portfolio. “They are very similar to the ant, but more passive and unconscious”it states Richard Grace Ansoexpert in savings and finance and author of The RICO Method (Independent Publisher, 2020) and Super Savers (Alienta Editorial, 2022). Gracia gives another different example of vampire spending that is usually common: “A small water leak in a pipe and that it can only be appreciated on the bill”. In this case, you think that they are just insignificant drops, but if you do not repair it as soon as possible, the water bill will continue to trigger you, also “If they are constant, they can suck the money until leaving lifeless your wallet, well they take 30% of the monthly incomewarns the Condusef (National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services of Mexico).

With electronic invoices, you save on environmental waste, time and money.Mikhail Nilov of Pexels

How can this waste be avoided?

-Check your bills. You should spend time reviewing your mobile, electricity and gas bills to verify that it meets your needs and that you are not paying more to enjoy greater coverage that you are not really using because you do not need it. -Do without unnecessary subscriptions. Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Spotify… Many consumers subscribe to a movie, series or music platform that they underuse. We must analyze well and determine which ones we use habitually and do without those that we do not see. -Watch out for the cards. There are times when we finance specific purchases and they force us to get a card for it. Keep an eye on what commission this card has and above all it is important to be careful to cancel it when the payments are finished, since otherwise those first interests will probably skyrocket. -Attentive to maintenance. If your water bill has skyrocketed, the fridge does not cool enough or the car uses a lot of oil, it may be due to a breakdown. Letting it go will not only make us spend more, but one day we may have to face a complete and possibly very expensive repair.