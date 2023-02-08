The commented kiss on the lips of Jill Biden to the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris before the State of the Union speech

Jill Biden and Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, have starred in one of the most viral scenes during US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Biden has offered at dawn this Wednesday his second State of the Union address, which is held each year before Congress. The leader of the Democrats has spoken of the achievements made during his presidency and has announced economic and social measures. In a preferred tier of Congress, where all the president’s guests were, one of the most viral scenes of the day took place. Minutes before Biden spoke from the main stand, his wife entered the stands with an ovation and immediately greeted the husband of the vice president of the United States with a kiss on the mouth.This is not the first time that Jill Biden has experienced this situation in public. In 2016, during a visit by Jeff Bezos to the White House, cameras caught a “strange kiss” between the first lady and the former CEO of Amazon, according to The Huffington Post. In this case, it was all down to the camera angle: they really had kissed on the cheeks.

🇺🇲 | Jill Biden, Joe’s wife, kissed her husband Kamala Harris on her lips during the union speech in the United States. A monstrosity of the “progress”. pic.twitter.com/DqiwUX9rjx— Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) February 8, 2023