10 recommended series to watch this weekend on the platforms

In a few turbulent days for the platforms after the change in regulations on shared accounts on Netflix, the shift in the strategy that was going to merge HBO Max and Discovery Max, and the decline in subscribers to Disney+, the companies continue to increase their catalogues. From the fourth season of the series you, to the outcome of Flashgoing through the second seasons of the Spanish Operation Black Tide and Thistleso are the recommended series in streaming for this weekend.

You 4T (Netflix)

The streaming giant premieres the first part of the fourth installment of the fiction, in which we will meet again with Joe (Penn Badgley), now calling himself Professor Jonathan Moore, in London. A new season that catches the tone of the ‘whodunit’ genre and delves into the protagonist’s past with Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), that pushes him to silence his most psychopathic instincts but, in his desire to redeem himself, he meets a stalker who tries to get his attention through telephone messages.

Trust me (HBO Max)

British series created by Mark O’Sullivan, which follows the story of Jonny Murphy (Eden H. Davies), a 16-year-old boy suffering from undiagnosed depression and anxiety, trying to hide the reality from his family and friends. However, a series of events will make the situation worse. Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Carla Woodcock (Free rein), Lauryn Ajufo (boils), Clare Calbraith (Downton Abbey) and Aidan McArdle (Sense8) are also part of the cast.

The Flash 9T (HBO Max)

After nine seasons, Grant Gustin will stop donning the superhero suit as The Flash. The series, which began its broadcasts in 2014, picks up the story a week after the battle between Barry Allen and the Reverse Flash. Now, a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City, confronting the team with the greatest threat ever told. He and Gustin also return in the series finale. Candice Patton (as Iris West-Allen) Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow) Danielle Nicolette (Cecile Horton) Kayla Compton (Allegra Garcia) and Brandon McKnight (Chester P. Runk), among others.

Operation Black Tide 2T (Prime Video)

Based on the true story of the police operation that pursued the first narco-submarine in Europe In November 2019, Operation Black Tide follows the journey through the Atlantic Ocean of three men who, boarded a semi-submersible loaded with tons of cocaine, struggle to move on despite police harassment. The second installment of the series created by Patxi Amezcua and Natxo López comes to Prime Video to continue telling the story of the young Spanish amateur boxing champion Nando (Jorge Lopez)who was forced to find another way to earn a living.

Cardo 2T (Atresplayer)

In this second batch of episodes, Maria (Ana Rujas) he leaves prison after the events of the first season, returning to the streets of Madrid to try to get his life back on track. A constant fight with the most self-destructive and dark part of her. Claudia Costafreda and Ana Rujas, the creators of CardoThus, they return with new misadventures with which they will once again have Diego Ibáñez, Ana Telenti or Clara Sans, among others.

Dear Edward- A place in heaven (Apple Tv+)



After a tragic plane crash, 12-year-old Edward Adler is the sole survivor of the catastrophe. An event that will make those affected by the catastrophe establish surprising and unexpected connections. The small Colin O’Brien (Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Wonka) stars in the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Ann Napolitano next to Connie Britton (The White Lotus) and Taylor Schilling (Orange is the new black).

The Godfather of Harlem 3T (HBO Max)

the oscared Forest Whitaker re-enters the skin of Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson in the third season of The Godfather of Harlem. Thus, the series continues to investigate the real historical figure of the gangster ally of Malcolm X, who in the new episodes will continue to fight for control of the city, against other contenders such as the Cuban mafia. A community that will also put your family and loved ones in the crosshairs of Latino assassins and their Italian rivals.

Doctor in Alaska (Filmin)

After many years off the radar, Doctor in Alaska is once again available in Spain thanks to Filmin, something that (we hope) will help it regain the fame it enjoyed in the 90s. Winner of seven Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes, the series picks up the story of New York Jewish maniac doctor, Joel Fleischman (Rob Morrow)who had obtained a medical degree thanks to a loan from the state of Alaska, and one fine day he is forced to return the favor by practicing his profession, for at least four years, in a lost town in those parts called Cicely.

The Curse of Windsor (HBO Max)

Docuseries that addresses the 2005 fire at Windsor Towerone of the most iconic skyscrapers in the Madrid skyline. The flames devastated everything in their path, leaving the question in the air as to whether it was just an accident or if it was really provoked. Almost two decades later, it remains a mystery. This production has the testimony of firefighters who participated in the extinction tasks, journalists who covered the news, Madrid politicians, businessmen and the architects who designed the tower.

My Dad the Intergalactic Bounty Hunter (Netflix)

Created and directed by Everett Downing Jr. and Patrick Harpin, the new Netflix animated series tells the adventures of a family that will manage to connect and build bonds between aliens and laser guns. Although space is not a place for children, after two brothers sneak into their father’s car and travel to outer space by accident, they will have no choice but to stay with him and accompany him on his missions as intergalactic bounty hunters. .Do you want to be up-to-date with all the new movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.