Accident or sabotage? ‘The Curse of Windsor’ investigates 18 years after the fire that destroyed the iconic Madrid skyscraper

Of the Windsor Tower, one of the most iconic skyscrapers in the Madrid skyline, there is currently only one unsolved mystery and multitude of questions no answer: Could a simple cigarette butt cause the fire? What were the ‘Shadows of Windsor’? What documents were kept in their offices? Who were they engaged? When they turn 18 of the massive televised fire that kept the country on edge for an entire night, DMAX presents The Haunting of the Windsor, a new four-episode documentary series that investigates the ins and outs of the mysterious event. Coinciding with the anniversary of the incident in the skyscraper, the Sunday, February 12, at 10:00 p.m.the channel premieres this original Discovery production, which will also be Available in full on HBO Max.The same date, but from the year 2005, the Torre Windsor in Madrid, an office building of more than 100 meters high, located in the financial heart of the city, completely burned down and the entire country could see it live on television. As the flames ripped through the 32-story building, a multitude of questions arose that still no response today and that opened the door to all kinds of hypotheses.

Was it an accident or sabotage? The Curse of the Windsor is the autopsy on steel and concrete corpse into which the iconic building became, a tour of everything that unleashed the largest skyscraper fire in the history of Spain. With its rapid and unexpected destruction, the history of power and internal struggles of the family that owns the building: the Reyzábals, one of the richest families in the country and about which very little was known. In addition, all kinds of theories arose about those known as ‘Windsor ghosts’ and the mysterious blue flares captured by cameras.