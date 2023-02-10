The new FWD Magazine #95 is here!

In this issue, a wide variety of solutions are discussed to get better TV sound. In the extensive test of the Marantz Cinema 70s, we take a closer look at a unique product in the AV receiver world: super slim and yet able to control a Dolby Atmos setup. One level (or three) higher is the Primare SPA25, which we tested for the first time. This high-end AV receiver is the Swedish brand’s first surround product in many years. It immediately became something special, with a lot of real power on board. Lots of cables and speakers not your thing? Expert Martijn was one of the first to test the Ambeo Plus Soundbar from Sennheiser. We discovered that it is amazing technology that the brand has in house. A fourth option for better TV sound – and much more? The JBL 4305P, active speakers that you can easily hang on your TV and that play music rich in dynamics.



We don’t lose sight of Smarthome. In a first review of the Nuki Keypad, we look at a handy accessory for the popular smart door locks. The overview of the best smart home products of the past year may also help you find something useful to make your home and garden smarter. Want to quietly listen to music while the robotic lawnmower is busy with the lawn? Check out the review of the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 or the first test of the Sennheiser IE200. In terms of image, we look at three televisions that may not be at the top of your wish list. But perhaps incorrectly. For example, the Hisense 55A85H is an OLED with a price tag that does not deter. We also pay attention to models from Panasonic and LG that often stay out of the spotlight.

