Free alternatives to Netflix or Amazon Prime: platforms with free access movies and series

With the successful arrival of streaming services in Spain, the subscription payment system has been imposed on platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+ or Filmin. While piracy plummets and companies seek new business models, such as the inclusion of online advertising, many other companies have been betting on being free for some time, relying on the ads that accompany this content. Here we review some of the platforms that have opted for this method of monetization, by disseminating free movies and series that are accompanied by ads.

Rakuten TV and Rakuten VIKI

The Japanese company, of Spanish origin, Rakuten TV has been offering free content from its catalog for years. More of 80 tv channels and hundreds of movies and series are available on the platform, which requires prior registration to be able to access them. A service in which we also find a ‘Shop’ and ‘Subscriptions’ for other premium content. In 2021, the company was also launching Rakuten VIKI, a platform associated with Asian cinema. An account with a multitude of titles from China, Korea and Japan without the need for registration, although it does have some added benefits when signing up.

pluto tv



More than 40 online TV channels available for viewers, pluto tv presents its contents without any type of payment, with the possibility of accessing them on demand. A platform that uses the materials and services of Viacom International Inc and its subsidiaries, the conglomerate that owns Paramount Pictures, MTV Networks, BET and Nickelodeon, among other companies. Likewise, the streamer allows access without prior registration. Perfect for those who always forget passwords.

Tivify

Although Tivify’s operating model is similar to that of Rakuten TV or Pluto TV, the truth is that it is an entertainment platform closer to traditional television and that can serve as a substitute. The service allows you to add favorite channels and content, with extra features, the possibility of recording and access to programs that have already been broadcast. A series of functionalities that can be reached by registering, with the possibility of achieving more advantages by subscribing for the payment of 4.99 euros.

📺 New titles, specials, the BAFTAs and a dash of February movie love on Tivify Premium.

➕And also, take a look at our calendar because it is full of new seasons of your favorite series.

IQiyi

This platform is together with VIKI another of the firm commitments to Asian audiovisual products, with booming popularity thanks to the international titles Parasites and Train to Busan, as well as the popularization of anime. IQiyi was launched a few years ago with Chinese, Korean, or Thai titlesavailable in Spanish, as well as an offer made up of numerous animes. The advertising accompanies the viewings, although it can be removed when registering in the VIP section, losing its free nature.

RTVE Play

The RTVE public entity has its own catalog with the content available on its television channels, but also with an on-demand service with great successes of national cinema and many other international ones. RTVE Play contains discussions of some of its flagship programs such as Versión Española, various children’s films and content aimed at generation Z through Playz (with original series and programs).

plex

The Plex service shows the possibility of accessing free content and, in addition, it also has live television. The platform enables the media content management and it has its own premium section. With 13 million users and growing, the platform is ideal for those who enjoy free movies, shows and live TV, even if they include ads. A legal platform without subscriptions or additional payments, which monetizes its content thanks to partners such as Lionsgate, AMC and Crackle.

Rlaxx TV

One of the last platforms with legal free content to land in our country has been Rlaxx TV. The German company arrived at the end of 2021 in Spain, France and Portugal, where it is still experimenting with the content it presents to viewers. A video on demand service with the enjoyment of traditional television for free and divided into thematic channels of various providers. A company that sells like this: “It’s like TV, but better.”

Samsung TV Plus



The South Korean technology company, with numerous subsidiaries in electronics, finance or biotechnology, also presents its own platform for the devices it launches on the market. Available in select Samsung TVs and Galaxy devices, allows access to thousands of movies, series and programs available live or on demand, without any kind of commitment.

eFilm

The case of eFilm is very atypical in this list. Its catalog is born from a audiovisual loan system for library users. To do this, all you have to do is use your Spanish public library card, and thus you can access all kinds of content for free and legally.

crunchyroll



Although Crunchyroll is not a platform to use, but rather caters more to a regular web page, the truth is that it is a quick and easy way to see multitude of anime series dubbed into Spanish. There you will find world-renowned fiction such as one piece either Naruto. This site also has a premium system.