Luis Zahera, about the Mister Jägger section in ‘La Resistencia’: "It looks like ‘El Hormiguero’, but in seedy"

Luis Zaherawinner of the Goya for best supporting actor for the film As Bestas, visited La Resistencia this Monday to discuss with Broncano the experience of receiving the award. But before the Galician actor left, one of the collaborators of the Movistar Plus+ program made his section, Mister Jägger, who proposed to the presenter to prevent with a box an alien invasion in the future. At the end, Zahera appeared to conduct the interview, but commented to the host of the program: “What a shit about the box, the cheese… it looks like El Hormiguero is seedy”The actor also wanted to tell the public of the program and the presenter an anecdote: “It turns out that since I am Galician, on Telecinco they asked me a lot if I was going to Galicia“.”They asked me for a couple of spider crabs. I played crazy and told them that they couldn’t be brought on the plane when what they referred to as spider crabs it was a cocaine metaphor for the movie Airbag,” the actor explained.

“Do you go to Galicia a lot? Can you bring me down some spider crabs (wink wink)?” Strength to all the Galicians who put up with this joke every time they leave Galicia. pic.twitter.com/mlg4tAQd6r— The Resistance by M+ (@LaResistencia) February 13, 2023

The host of the program also highlighted that the guest’s hair had grown a lot since the last time who visited him (he was recording the series The Last of Disney + and Zahera had to shave his head for the role). The Galician replied that “they only give him villain roles and they never give him the good one. If you are bad you have to be terrifying and if you are good you have to be wonderful. I, what I want, are morrea characters“, concluded the actor.