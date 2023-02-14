Philips launches OLED+908 and OLED808 OLED televisions

The new Philips televisions for 2023 have a number of important improvements, including the latest, 7th generation P5 processor. Of course, Ambilight is also present again this year on various models.

Philips OLED908 OLED TV

The flagship for 2023 is the OLED908 OLED television, featuring META technology for 2100Nit performance and an 80 Watt integrated 3.1-channel Bowers & Wilkins sound system. The new META OLED panel uses a Micro Lens Array layer, which means that miniscule lenses ensure that the light is better bundled and directed towards the viewer, which should ensure a higher light output. The technique is joined by a META brightness boosting algorithm to provide a potential peak light output of 2100 Nits, a 70% increase, while also offering a wider viewing angle and an improvement in power efficiency. The 7th generation P5 AI processor offers an enhanced V2 version of Ambient Intelligence that enables the real-time adjustment of the display’s brightness, gamma and color response to ensure optimal performance matched to the ambient light. Ambient Intelligence uses a new XYZ light sensor that can now measure the color temperature of the light in the viewing room so that the white point of the display exactly matches the real-time hue of the room’s ambient lighting.

For audio reproduction, the television comes with a 3.1 channel Bowers & Wilkins sound system, with 80 watts of power and with six front-mounted drivers aimed directly at the listener in a special LCR (left, center, right) arrangement. Bass is provided by a large rear-mounted subwoofer supported by four passive radiators. The OLED+908 features Google TV OS, an evolution of the Android TV experience we know from previous models. Google TV comes with a more intuitive interface and home screen, with a greater emphasis on personalized content and tailored recommendations. The minimalistic design of the OLED+908 features a thin, dark metal bezel to match the dark Kvadrat Audiomix fabric speaker grille and a new open-frame black gloss metal stand. The OLED+908 comes with a new remote control with a rechargeable battery (via USB-C), a new ‘123’ hot key to turn the backlight on and off and a motion sensor to detect when the remote control is lifted and to activate backlight. The Philips OLED+908 will be available in the fall in 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch sizes. Prices will be announced later.

Specifications OLED908

Panel: OLED META with up to 2,100 nits brightness 7th generation P5 processor with AI Ambient Intelligence version 2 Improved Super Resolution MediaTek Pentonic 1000 processor New RGB light sensor 2 ports HDMI 2.1 with 48 Gbit/s (4:4:4 mit 12-bit) HDCP 2.3 VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium, Nvidia G-Sync, HDMI-VRR) eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel) ARC (on all HDMI connections) ALLM Dolby Vision Gaming [email protected] HDR: HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10+ Adaptive IMAX Enhanced 3-sided Ambilight Next Gen Google TV 3.1 channel Bowers & Wilkins audio system with 80 Watt DTS Play-Fi Dolby Atmos Black glossy metal stand with open frame New remote control with battery (USB-C) Google Assistant Works with Alexa Models: 55-inch: 55OLED908/ 12 65″: 65OLED908/12 77″: 77OLED908/12

Philips OLED808 OLED TV

A step lower we see the OLED808 series. This series also comes in smaller sizes. In addition to 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch, the OLED808 can also be purchased in 48-inch and 42-inch. Like the OLED908 series, the OLED808 series is equipped with the new 7th generation P5 AI processor. The OLED panel is the OLED.EX variant that we saw in last year’s premium devices. This allows a brightness of up to 1000 nits to be achieved, although this only applies to the 55-inch variants and larger. For audio reproduction, the OLED808 is equipped with a built-in 2.1-channel audio system with a power of 70 watts. The 42-inch version will have a slightly smaller system with a power of 50 watts. The digital crossover handles distribution to the two-way left and right speakers, the dedicated triple ring and rear-firing bass driver – supported by four passive radiators. All Philips OLED models for 2023 have support for HDMI 2.1 with eARC, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. 4K/120Hz, VRR (4K/40-120Hz), FreeSync Premium, Nvidia G-SYNC and Auto Game and Auto Low Latency modes are also supported. Like the OLED908, the OLED808 comes with Google TV as a smart TV platform. The OLED808 has a slim bezel-less design and a dark metal frame on the outside. Most versions of the OLED808 feature a new central, elegant EVO swivel stand in satin chrome, the only exception being the 77-inch model which uses new metal flat satin chrome feet. The TVs come with the Next Gen three-sided Ambilight system. Ambilight Next Gen was already announced for the top models last year. Instead of dividing the rear-mounted LEDs into groups, the technology now allows individual control of each LED for a wider range of colors and a more accurate match with the image on screen. The Philips OLED808 is from May 2023. Prices will be announced later.

Specifications OLED808

Panel: OLED.EX with up to 1000 nits brightness (from 55 inch) 7th generation P5 processor with AI Ambient Intelligence version 2 Improved Super Resolution MediaTek Pentonic 1000 processor New RGB light sensor 2 ports HDMI 2.1 with 48 Gbit/s (4:4: 4 mit 12-bit) HDCP 2.3 VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium, Nvidia G-Sync, HDMI-VRR) eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel) ARC (on all HDMI connections) ALLM Dolby Vision Gaming [email protected] HDR: HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10+ Adaptive IMAX Enhanced Three-sided Ambilight Next Gen Google TV 2.1 channel audio system with 70 Watt (42-inch 50 Watt) DTS Play-Fi Dolby Atmos Swivel T-foot (except 77-inch variant) New remote control with battery (USB -C) Google Assistant Works with Alexa Models: 42-inch: 42OLED808/12 48-inch: 48OLED808/12 55-inch: 55OLED808/12 65-inch: 65OLED808/12 77-inch: 77OLED808/12

Philips OLED708 OLED TV

Finally, TP Vision is marketing an entry-level OLED TV in the form of the OLED708. Although entry-level may not be the right name, since these TVs are also equipped with almost all modern and new features. The main difference with the OLED808 is in the panel. The OLED708 also comes with an OLED.EX panel but without the higher brightness. Now that difference in brightness is not particularly large anyway and therefore – as far as we are concerned – not a significant factor in the purchase decision. The OLED708 also gets a slightly less powerful and extensive audio system and the design differs slightly. Like the OLED808, these devices come with HDMI 2.1 ports, Google TV, the 7th generation P5 processor and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 +. TP Vision markets a 48-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch variant in this series.

Specifications Philips OLED708

Panel: OLED.EX (without higher brightness) 4K resolution 7th generation P5 processor with AI Ambient Intelligence version 2 Enhanced Super Resolution MediaTek Pentonic 1000 processor 2 ports HDMI 2.1 at 48 Gbps (4:4:4 with 12-bit) HDCP 2.3 VRR (HDMI-VRR) eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) ARC (on all HDMI ports) ALLM Dolby Vision Gaming [email protected] HDR: HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10+ Adaptive IMAX Enhanced Three-sided Ambilight Next Gen. Google TV DTS Play-Fi Dolby Atmos Minimalist fishing poles New remote with battery (USB-C) Google Assistant Works with Alexa Models: 48-inch: 48OLED708/12 55-inch: 55OLED708/12 65-inch: 65OLED708/12

Philips 2023 LCD LED TVs

In addition to OLED televisions, TP Vision has also announced a number of new LCD LED televisions for 2023, including The Xtra models with miniLED.