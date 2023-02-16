A live-action remake of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ is underway

In recent years Disney has found a very fruitful way to continue making profits from its animated classics: make remakes of them with real people, using industrial amounts of CGI to recreate what were previously drawings. The strategy has led to scenarios as puzzling as The Lion King of Jon Favreauwhich continued to be live action despite the fact that all of its images were computer generated, and constant successes from Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast either the jungle book.Without going any further the May 26 the mouse house debuts The little Mermaid following this same philosophy, and it seems that he will only stop doing these operations when he has no more classics left in his chamber. It was a matter of time, meanwhile, before Disney’s main animated competition would take note of its progress, and so we suddenly found that DreamWorks Animation wants to try his hand at live action remakes. According to IndieWire, he has decided to recreate his film in this sense How to Train Your Dragon.How to Train Your Dragon was directed by Dean DeBlois and chris sanders in 2010. Based on the novels by Cressida Cowell was set in berk: a viking people in perpetual fight against the dragons. Everything changed, however, when the young man Hiccup (original voice of Jay Baruchel) became friends with a dragon of the species Night furywhich he called toothless, and this inspired a reconciliation between races. It was a huge success, and led to two more films directed by DeBlois.

The How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, which came to an end in 2019, has gained a few 1.6 billion of dollars, with all its members having been nominated for the oscar for Best Animated Film. It has also generated multiple television series such as The Riders of Mema either Dragons: Riders of Berk, being like one of DreamWorks’ most lucrative properties. It is not surprising, therefore, that it is going to be the first IP to go through the live action treatment. At least Dean DeBlois, who before How to Train Your Dragon gave us the little wonder of lilo and stitch at Disney (another film that will soon experience a non-animated remake), will write and direct the new version, in charge of Universal Pictures. The major has already set its premiere date for the March 14, 2025, without any interpreter having been signed yet. If the move works, it is possible that we will soon find similar projects around Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda or, let us tremble, The boss baby.Do you want to be up-to-date with all the new movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.