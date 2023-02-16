This is the solution that triumphs on TikTok to prevent dogs from staining the house with their paws when they return from a walk

More than an obligation go for a walk with our dog It is one of the most desired moments of the day. Seeing how they get excited when we take the leash or how they enjoy running in the park or playing with other pets leaves us more than satisfied to know that we are sharing a moment of happiness. These daily walks are not always the best activity to do with your dog according to experts, since they also recommend practice games at home to develop their abilities, but even so, we must not give them up: firstly, because it is the moment in which the animal can relieve itself and, secondly, because it is a moment shared between both.

All this contributes to the comfort of the dog, a priority aspect for most owners, but which is now covered by the Animal Welfare Law which regulates the responsible ownership of animals in the domestic sphere (a course has even been established for keeping a dog!) and establishes a series of measures against abuse and abandonment. Once we have walked our pet, it is time to go home to rest, a pleasure that is postponed if puddles, mud or grass have been the day’s playmates. And it is that, if we do not want the paws are marked throughout the house, we must clean them tares every walk. And we have the solution to do it in a matter of seconds! It is one of the products for pets that continues to succeed on TikTok, as did the button systems with which to teach pets to communicate with us. Now it is a cylinder-shaped cleaner specially designed for clean dog paws easily the one that is revolutionizing the networks for its ability to remove the remains of mud and dirt before entering the house… in just one minute!

This shoe cleaner is effective in just one minute.Aliexpress

product structured data

Name: Dog paw cleaner Description: Dog and cat paw cleaning bucket with silicone brush to remove dirt after walks. Brand: Carno Rating: 4.8 Rating author: 20deCompras Price: 12.27 Image:



Such is the usability of these paw cleaners, that on TikTok you can already find numerous videos with thousands of reproductions in which users demonstrate how can dirt be removed from the pads after each walk to prevent mud, dirt and other debris from ending up throughout the house. We have not found this model of Dexas from TikTok on Aliexpress, but on Amazon, where it already accumulates more than 45,900 ratings from users who have tried it, who, moreover, has given it a score of 4.4 out of five. The motives? Its functionality: they ensure that it is easy to use and comfortable, as well as effective when cleaning our pets’ paws. In the catalog of the online shopping giant, it is available in five colors and sizes, although depending on the choice, the price or the availability of sizes will vary.

This model is highly valued.Amazon

product structured data

Name: Dexas Dog Paw Cleaner Description: Container for cleaning dogs’ paws of dirt and mud when they return from a walk thanks to the silicone fences on the upper part. Brand: Dexas Rating: 4.7 Rating author: 20deCompras Price: 33.36 Image:



How to use the paw cleaner

To take advantage of this invention that is sweeping social networks, all you have to do is introduce water into the container, introduce the first of our animal’s paws until it touches the liquid and turn the container so that the silicone bristles remove dirt and dirt. excess moisture. It is advisable to do it in a place that is easy to dry and clean afterwards, such as the bathroom, to avoid the house ending up full of splashes. Of course, before launching into the purchase, you have to make sure that the measurements of the Mudbuster are compatible with the dimensions of our dog or cat, since various sizes are available to adapt to the paws of large pets (diameter up to 12 centimeters), medium (up to 10) and small (up to 9). Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, based on their benefits and/or discounts. Every time you decide to buy through the articles of 20deCompras, wttspod.es receives a commission. At 20Minutes we look for the best offers from Amazon and other stores. Prices and availability may change after publication.