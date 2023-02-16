Why fabada beans are among the most expensive beans in the world, according to José Andrés

Jose AndresIn addition to being one of the most popular chefs in the world, he is in love with his land, with his roots, and he does not hesitate to take advantage of the slightest opportunity to demonstrate it throughout the world. Through his docuseries José Andrés and family in Spain, available on HBO Max, where the chef along with his daughters Carlota, Inés and Lucía travels the geography of our country with gastronomy as the guiding thread of each region, the Andrés family visits Asturias with a special emotion. The chef has taken advantage of his newsletter to talk to his followers about what is undoubtedly the star dish of his land: the stew. “You’ll find this stew bubbling and simmering on the stoves of many, many cooks in this quiet corner of northern Spain where I’m from. It’s a simple, rich, hearty meal that feels and tastes like home to me.” assures José Andrés excitedly.

The broad beans, the main ingredient of fabada

Without a doubt, fabada is one of the most popular dishes in the country, although let's be honest… like in Asturias nowhere. "One thing I want to make sure to mention about this recipe is the ingredient that makes this dish so amazing: the beans", advances José Andrés in his newsletter, where he explains why this ingredient is so special. "Although they are some of the most expensive beans in the world, they are worth buying, because they have this magical ability to keep their shape after hours of stewing and cooking, but still have a thin skin. So they are delicate and strong at the same time", assures the chef about the type of bean used for Asturian fabada. Without a doubt, fabada is José Andrés' best ally against the cold, assuring that it is a dish that you can eat any day in winter: "I think this will become a dish you'll make over and over again all winter long. It's so good on a cold night, with a big piece of crusty bread, or for lunch, on a windy day when you need to warm yourself from the inside out." Although the ideal is to prepare it at home with all the love in the world, José Andrés imitates us to try it in his restaurant Fuss. That there affection to the food, also superfluous.