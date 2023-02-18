Can you comb your hair without breaking your hair? With these detangling brushes you will not damage it anymore

It seems basic, but we don’t always we brush the hair well And it’s not just important to brush it daily and avoid tangling, it’s also important to do it correctly, without breaking it. The ideal brushing is one that is done from the inside, from the nape of the neck. One has to start detangling the ends, holding the lock from below, and, once they are untangled, go up to the middle and up to the head to be able to brush all the hair from top to bottom last. In this way, I don’t know it will break your hair so muchas it will if you start combing straight from the top to the ends.

In addition, there are other tips that can help us, such as dry brushing your hair daily before going to sleep or in the morning, so that when you wash it, it won’t be so difficult to remove tangles. Besides, comb it carefully just before the shower also helps not to break it after. In summary, if we are especially careful when we brush our hair, we will largely avoid problems such as broken hair waves split ends that worries people with long hair so much and forces us to go to the hairdresser. On the other hand, if you spend a lot of money on hair care products and then don’t brush it correctly, you are being counterproductive. On the other hand, it is just as important to know how to brush your hair as it is to know what to use to do this. action. And it is that, not everything goes, you have to use the best brushes and the ones that work best with your hair. There are those that are ideal for detangling, those that work on very fine hair, curly hair, and those that straighten hair without damaging it. For example, if what worries you the most is detangling your hair in the morning or when you get out of the shower, some special detangling brushes were born a few years ago that continue to be a hit on social networks. And, one of the most sought after brands is Tangle for sale in Primor for less than 10 euros.

The best valued in social networks.Primor

Name: Hair brush Description: Detangling brush for hair, without pulls Brand: Tangle Rating: 5 Rating author: 20deCompras Price: 9.99 Image:



The truth is that they have been on sale for many years and continue to be trending topping, it is not surprising, since hairbrushes tangle teezer untangle without pulls and facilitate combing thanks to the bristles that glide effortlessly smoothly on all types of hair. The best thing is that they can be used both wet and dry and have non-slip so you can use it even in the shower to extend your mask or conditioner well. Although, if you prefer it with a handle for greater comfort, because you have gotten used to them, this one from the same brand will help you.

Forget about jerks! Cuteness

Name: Detangling brush with handle Description: Tangle brand detangling brush with non-slip handle Brand: Tangle Rating: 4.9 Rating author: 20deCompras Price: 10.44 Image:



brushes for curly hair

However, if you have hair curly and thickmaybe you need a stronger brush for your day to day, therefore, this one from amazon is perfect. It has eight flexible arms with a sturdy handle. That is the key to making this detangling brush need 70% less time to do its job, while producing 80% less pain, as the brand points out.

It adapts to your hair.Amazon

Name: Detangling brush for curly hair Description: Detangling brush with handle and 8 resistors for curly hair Brand: BESTOOL Rating: 4.3 Rating author: 20deCompras Price: 9.99 Image:



To finish this list we could not fail to point out the best rated detangling brush on Amazon that already reaches, neither more nor less, than the 64,241 positive evaluations of users who have already tried it.

Amazon’s Top Rated Detangling Brush.Amazon

Name: Detangling brush Description: Detangling brush highly valued on Amazon Brand: Crave Rating: 4.3 Rating author: 20deCompras Price: 11.99 Image:



Balmain hair straightening brush

Finally, we could not leave the Balmain hairbrush that makes us have to wash our heads less. Its secret lies in how it is made and in its wild boar bristles, which distribute the natural oils of the hair from the scalp to the ends when brushing, preventing them from accumulating in only one part. It also reduces frizz and adds shine. to hair because it increases blood circulation. Without forgetting that it helps to untangle the hair. Has it all!

The most searched on networks in the last year.Amazon

Name: Brush to straighten hair Description: Brush with boar bristles to straighten hair Brand: Balmain Rating: 4.5 Rating author: 20deCompras Price: 12.95 Image:



