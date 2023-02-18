How ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ advances the future of Marvel

The phase 4 of the marvel universe concluded with Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverand had a pleasant epilogue with the special happy holidays of Guardians of the Galaxy. It has been the Phase that defended the ungrateful ballot of maintaining interest in the MCU after the end of the party of Avengers: Endgame (and of the infinity saga), in addition to the one that has incorporated the Disney + series into the main continuity. As for what has served for plot purposes, we can talk about new characters and generational replacements. Be that as it may, and ignoring the disappointment that has spread to certain fans, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania inaugurates the phase 5, And he does it in a big way. the characters of paul rudd and Evangeline Lillyremoving his role in end gamehave always been limited to small skirmishes, but this will change in the latest film by Peyton Reed since they travel to Quantum Realmand there they come across Kang the Conqueror. Who will be, played byrJonathan Majorshe Thanos Of the call multiverse saga: a villain of several installments, to the point of having a movie with his name in the future.The Kang Dynasty name one of the two upcoming movies of avengersbeing the other Secret Wars. The Saga of the Multiverse will conclude with this diptych, but there is still a lot left for that and now we should focus on everything that seems to hint Quantumania. Already from his post-credit scenes it is clear that Majors is going to have a lot to do in the MCU, on account of the variants: different versions of Kang in different time lines, which aim to group together to face the Avengers (those who touch) at his side. try harder.

who is kang exactly

[A partir de aquí SPOILERS de Ant-Man y la Avispa: Quantumanía]Quantumania isn’t the first time we’ve seen Majors in the MCU. In 2021, the last episode of the first season of Loki was entirely devoted to him. There we saw that Majors played someone named the one who remainswhich happened to be behind the Temporary Variation Agency where they had been working Tom Hiddleston with his friend Mobius (Owen Wilson). He Who Remains was killed by Sylvie (sophia dimartino), which caused his efforts for a unitary timeline to be aborted. Multiverse chaos was just around the corner. Parallel to that Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness Each one reflected it in their own way, Loki showed us how the protagonist lost sight of his original reality, and arrived at one where the Temporal Variation Agency had a gigantic statue of He Who Remains. Only slightly different, to the point of who there was who identified it as an image of Immortus. Both Immortus and He Who Remains are variants of the same being.

Jonathan Majors in ‘Loki’Disney The same goes for Kang the Conqueror, villain of Quantumania. The Conqueror is the bloodthirsty variant: someone who wiped out worlds and entire timelines before variants of him locked him up in the Quantum Realm. In Quantumania Kang tries to manipulate Scott into helping him escape, warning him that the guilty variants of his suffering pose a much more dangerous threat than he does. Ant-Man, however, defeats him at the end of the movie. The question is, who is the original Kang? Well, to find out, and always assuming that there has to be one, you have to go to the comics. There we discovered that Nathaniel Richards he was an intrepid time traveler whose first misdeed was to travel to Ancient Egypt and become a pharaoh, Rama-Tut. Rama-Tut appears in the first post-credits scene of Quantumania, accompanied by other variants where we can distinguish Iron Lad and Immortus himself. In the cartoons, Rama-Tut faced off against the Fantastic Four.

Quantumania confirms that Kang (or Nathaniel Richards) will be the enemy to beat in the Multiverse Saga, but the fight will be somewhat more complex because there are multiple Kangs, and spread across multiple realities. What we see in Reed’s film is the Council of the Kangs, and shortly after we jump to a preview of the second season of Loki. Then Hiddleston’s character is seen alongside Wilson in what appears to be a late 19th or early 20th century magic show. His host for him is a guy named Victor Timely. Which, in effect, is played by Majors, and turns out to be another variant of Nathaniel Richards introduced in the comics. This aims to be the tune in future bars of the MCU: a progressive outcrop of Kangs, until the situation explodes in The Kang Dynasty. It is worth asking, in this, how Kevin Feige he has orchestrated the plot to get there. Let’s watch it on the calendar.

Kang’s tentacles extend to Ancient Egypt

What can we expect from Phase 5

The next Marvel Studios film after Quantumania is Guardians of the Galaxy. volume 3planned for the May 5, 2023. James Gunn has assured that it will be the definitive end of his beloved trilogy, facing the herd of Star-Lord (chris pratt) with the almighty Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and a painful reunion with Gamora (Zoe Saldana). It seems, then, that the plot of guardians 3 cannot advance very far in the Kang line, and something similar would happen in The Marvels.The Marvels arrives on July 28, 2023and joins Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) with Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) after appearing in the series of the same name as well as with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). The villain of her plays her Zawe Ashton and, although we still do not know his identity, we can infer that the plot of the film by Nia DaCosta won’t stray far from the stage of Guardians of the Galaxy. That is, space or cosmic travel, not likely to disrupt time lines. The next Phase 5 films do not aim to pave the way for Quantumania, but something different is happening in the television division. Beyond secret invasion and the war Skrull/Kree that will narrate (who knows with what consequences) we have the aforementioned Loki series. Its second season would premiere in mid-2023, and Quantumania’s second post-credit scene anticipates its plot: Thor’s stepbrother will pursue the Kang with his friends through various realities, trying to restore order to the multiverse. Arrived 2024the confirmed films are two with a close connection to each other. Captain America: New World Order the premiere May 3, 2024 with Sam Wilson (anthony mackie) having inherited the shield from his friend Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). His co-star in Falcon and the Winter SoldierBucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) is also one of the main characters in thunderbolts, the next movie on the schedule. The Thunderbolts are the Suicide Squad from Marvel, and they’re full of familiar faces like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) or Red Guardian (david harbor).

Yelena Belova and the Winter Soldier Both New world order like Thunderbolts they would presumably be set on Earth, with their protagonists facing terrorist threats or the like. Phase 5 would have been limited to Loki and Quantumania as the setting for Kang’s antics… if it weren’t for the fact that the premiere of Deadpool 3. The film involving the official entry of the Merc with a Mouth from ryan reynolds in Marvel continuity, accompanied by the Wolverine from Hugh JackmanWhat will this post be like? Well, at this point, it’s hard to believe that the X Men have existed forever in the Marvel Universe (although Ms. Marvel introduced the term “mutant” and we have had something like Eternals), so nothing would be easier to sustain than the saga of Bryan Singer and its derivatives have taken place in one of the timelines that Nathaniel Richards is messing with. And what if, as temporarily happened with Tom Hardy in Venom 2Does Deadpool 3 end with the arrival of Deadpool and Wolverine in the Avengers universe?

things are straightening out

Disney’s eagerness to go buying companies or forging profitable corporate agreements has been reflected in Marvel’s fiction, with the alibi of the multiverse. Spider-Man: No Way Home next to Tom Holland with other Spider-Man (Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield) who had previously starred in Sony productions. Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness showed a Mr. Fantastic (john krasinski) and a member of the X Patrol (Professor Xavier de Patrick Stewart).The different universes are actually IPs that Marvel Studios can progressively absorb, so why not do the same with Deadpool and Wolverine to ensure their presence in the big crossover. And this doesn’t just apply to films already made or characters already introduced: the first film scheduled for Phase 6 starting in 2025, after Thunderbolts, is Fantastic four.

Logo of ‘Fantastic Four’Marvel Studios The legendary Marvel superheroes have had a sufficiently eventful trajectory in the film to intuit that they are not going to resort to the protagonists of the films of Tim Story either Josh Trank. The MCU will introduce a new lineup, but it doesn’t have to be within the main timeline. In fact, it would even be appropriate to introduce them without an origin movie, showing them already fully assembled from the start… and perhaps fighting Kang. The Fantastic Four, like Deadpool 3, could bring key characters into the Marvel Studios continuity from other universes. the film of Matt Shakmanscheduled for February 14, 2025you have to allow these characters to debut, but they can do so already facing Kang (in any variant, Rama-Tut himself) or a hypothetical Doctor Doom. The fact is that, in some way, all the superheroes that have been and will be are already in Marvel, or have options to be.

Everything seems to lead to 'Secret Wars' Which brings us to Secret Wars. There have been two so-called crossovers in the comics: the first in 1985 and the second in 2015. In neither of them has Kang played a role, instead of the aforementioned Dr. Doom and a villain named Beyonder that leads a good part of Marvel's heroes and villains to compete on a planet called Battleworld. But the writers of the MCU have the possibility to change this, and place the kang dynasty as host of this monumental clash. The one that would combine several universes, collections and brands.