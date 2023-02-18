Philips introduces ‘The Xtra’ miniled and ‘The One’ LED televisions

Earlier today, TP Vision announced two new Philips OLED televisions for 2023, including the top model in the OLED908 series. In addition, the company is launching several new LCD televisions. The new Philips televisions for 2023 have a number of important improvements, including the latest, 7th generation P5 processor. Of course, Ambilight is also present again this year on various models.

Philips ‘The Xtra’ with miniled

The first model in the new ‘The Xtra’ series is the Philips 9308 MiniLED TV, which will be launched in the third quarter in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. The televisions in this series feature 7th generation P5 processor and the addition of a 120 Hz, 98% DCI WCG panel that has a light output of 1000 nits. The TV is also equipped with a 2.1-channel Bowers & Wilkins sound system with a power of 64 watts.



It is striking that TP Vision again opts for its own, self-developed smart TV platform for these models. So no more Android TV on the top models of LCD TVs. Ambilight is present, on three sides. The television’s European design extends to an extra-slim metal frame in a dark anthracite finish, with a thin strip across the bottom of the screen in a brushed black gloss to match the finish of the open frame stand. The design is finished with the dark Kvadrat audio mix fabric for the speaker grill. A second new ‘The Xtra’ miniled series – the Philips 9008 series – is also launching in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch with the 7th generation P5, a 120Hz 1000 Nits panel, a 2.0 channel sound system with a power of 40 watts and anthracite gray legs. The Philips 9308 series and Philips 9008 series will be available from autumn 2023. Prices will be announced later.

Phillips The One

We have seen the concept of The One in the Philips TV line-up for a few years now: affordable televisions that have everything you need for a good viewing experience. The series will be upgraded in the second quarter of 2023 with two new series: the Philips 8808 and 8508. Both TVs are equipped with the 7th generation P5 processor. The 8808 series will be available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch screen sizes, and the 8508 will be available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inches. Both series feature WCG panels, with 120 Hz for the 8808 series and 60 Hz for the 8508 series. The 8508 60Hz panel additionally features DLG and HRS technology to deliver 4K 120Hz content with the smooth motion.



Where the ‘The Xtra’ models get a self-developed smart TV platform, 8808 series and 8508 series televisions are equipped with the Google TV smart TV platform. Both series also contain three-sided versions of the Ambilight system. The 43-inch – 65-inch versions of the 8808 series have a minimal charcoal gray bezel with a brushed effect at the bottom edge of the screen. The rotatable EVO stand is also finished in anthracite grey. The 75-inch and 85-inch versions of the 8808 series have metal anthracite gray cut-out round legs. The 8508 series has a narrow anthracite gray bezel with a brushed effect at the bottom of the screen and a height-adjustable anthracite metal stand using gray offset sticks. The Philips 8808 and 8508 will be available from May. Prices will be announced later.

Philips 2023 OLED TVs

In addition to LCD LED televisions, TP Vision has also announced a number of new OLED televisions for 2023, including the OLED908 + series with the new META panel.