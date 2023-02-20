Advantages of having an electronic book and the cheapest models (from 111 euros!)

All the books you want together on the same device in which to read comfortably and without straining your eyes, this was the idea with which e-books were born years ago. In fact, its history is longer than many think. late 1971 Michael Hartwriter and businessman, created the project gutenberg: Convert public domain books into electronic text files that could be displayed on virtually any computer. The idea, in short, was to create a free digital library with classic works, for example, by Dante or Shakespeare. And, ten years later, in 1981, the next important step in the digital book industry was taken when the first electronic book went on sale: the Random House’s Electronic Dictionary.

However, it was a decade ago when electronic books were consolidated in the reading market and, today, they have become an essential device for anyone who loves literature, since it allows them to read countless books of more comfortable and economical way. But wich ones the secret to the success of e-books. We tell you why more and more people choose them and the investment of money you need to go electronic. From Amazon’s Kindle, one of the best-selling e-book brands today thanks to Amazon’s reading service Amazon: Kindle Unlimitedeven the Woxtex brand, one of the cheapest with which you will have good reading and storage results for just over 100 euros.

The comfort of transporting an ‘e-book’

One of the biggest advantages of an e-book is the portability, the comfort of transporting it on a daily basis or on trips. It is not the same to carry several heavy paper books than to put a e-book that takes up little spaceeither. In addition, it is more comfortable to read on an electronic device that barely weighs, than to hold a book of more than 1,000 pages. Furthermore, for all those people who read a lot, e-books are ideal because they do not take up space and they will be able to store a multitude of titles without losing them. And, one of the lightest on the market, and with more storage capacity, is the Amazon Kindle paperwhite with a 6.8-inch screen, reduced edges and warm light. When you read in it, you will have the feeling that you do it in a printed paper, since you will not have no reflexnot even when you are under the sunlight.

This is one of the favorite Kindle.Amazon

The durability of an electronic book

They surpass the barrier of time without deteriorating, and that is, planned obsolescence does not seem to go with e-books, since everyone who owns one assures that they last a long time and they do it in good condition. It is still a device that we use when we want to enjoy reading and its mechanism is easy, so once we invest in an electronic book, it will last us in good condition for a long time. In addition, their production is respectful of the environment, since they avoid a lot of paper waste every time we do not buy a physical book, but its electronic version. But, if you are looking for a slightly cheaper option than the previous one, those of the Tagus brand are one of the best-selling e-books on the market. And it is that, it is very light and, in addition, it has wifi and bluetooth.

With wifi and bluetooth.El Corte Inglés

An economic investment

111 euros is what you need to start storing books of more than 20 euros and be able to read them for many years. The Woxter brand e-book, for example, costs just that. The screen of the Woxter Scriba 195 Paperlight does not tire the eyes or produce reflections, even under direct sunlight. In addition, it allows reading in the most comfortable way, thanks to its multiple font sizes and the high contrast of its 16 levels of gray. You can scroll through the menu, view images very easily and without complications. With your new backlit screenyou will be able to enjoy your favorite books even in low light conditions, so it is ideal to use it before going to sleep, without staying up all night, as is the case with other screens such as mobile phones.

Supports a multitude of file formats.Mediamarkt

Waterproof!

There are models that are waterproof! What lover of reading would have imagined being able to take a book to the beach or the pool without the risk of it being damaged, or even reading while they are in the water. With this model of the Kobo brand, available on Amazon for 187 euros, This is possible. In addition, he has a memory of 32 gigswhich translates to up to 24,000 book titles inside.

Improved and larger screen.Amazon

With an ‘e-book’ you can also make notes

Finally, we can read and write at the same time in our own electronic book. Thanks to Amazon’s new Kindle Scribe we can read and write with a pencil directly on our reading device. This model features a 10.2-inch, 300-dot-per-inch, high-resolution screen, front lighting, and a stylus! To be exact, it has two different ones that don’t need to be loaded: a basic one and a premium one that includes an eraser and a customizable quick action button.

With the new Kindle Scribe you can write on the screen.Amazon

