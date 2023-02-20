Prime Video plans and prices: what the different rates of the platform offer in Spain

Unlike streaming services like Netflix or HBO Max, Prime Video’s case is intrinsically linked to its role as an e-commerce company. This allows customers who have Amazon Prime to access Prime Video directly without any added cost, but for newly registered customers, the platform also offers all kinds of facilities. Just a few months ago, the company increased the prices of their monthly rates, with an added cost of one euro and following the progressive increase that other streaming services have also experienced in recent years.With a 30-day trial period, the platform currently costs €49.90 per year or €4.99 per month. Among its main features we find access through three devices at the same time, X-Ray for movies and series (a system for identifying actors, songs…) and savings in the use of consumer data.In addition, Prime video too offers a second plan aimed at students, which is called Prime Student. Thus, the trial period amounts to 90 days and the usual prices are reduced to 50%, maintaining the particularities that are enjoyed in the other payment model. Amazon Prime: 4.99 euros per month / 49.90 euros per yearPrime Student: 2.49 euros per month / 24.95 euros per year

Amazon Prime Video (student offer)Prime Video With the creation of a Prime Video account, the subscriber can also directly access the benefits of Amazon Prime: unlimited free shipping in one day of two million products, exclusive offers, supermarket purchases in two-hour delivery slots on the same day of your order… Some advantages that are added to that of users of twitchthe video streaming platform created by Amazon, since the Prime Video subscription allows you to enjoy it without interruptions, dispensing with the usual direct ads. On the other hand, the platform also offers subscription rental optionswith variable prices depending on the content, as well as the possibility of accessing channels like MGM, Starzplay or Mubi, with a price added to the Prime Video rate. Prime Video has become one of the reference streaming services for Spanish viewers. In 2022, For the first time in seven years, it surpassed Netflix as the platform with the highest number of subscribers in Spainaccording to a study by HelloSafe.Prime Video is presented to subscribers with a catalog in which it also has its own production, with series such as Hunters, The Peripheral, The Boys either Marvelous Mrs Maiselas well as award-winning films such as sound of metal, manchester by the sea either the green knight. Thus, the platform offers an extensive list of content, both third-party and original, which subscribers can access to enjoy the best entertainment.

