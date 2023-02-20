Samsung announces European prices S95C and S90C QD-OLED TVs

Earlier this year, Samsung announced two new qd-oled televisions; the S90C series and the S95C series. Both models are equipped with a quantum dot filter in the OLED panel. However, the S90C series has to do without the One Connect Box for all connections and comes with a less advanced audio system. Samsung has now announced the prices for the European market. The price per country may still differ, but the prices below give a good indication. S90C (GQ55S90C) – 55-inch – €1,999 – March 2023 S90C (GQ65S90C) – 65-inch – €2,799 – March 2023 S90C (GQ77S90C) – 77-inch – €3,999 – April 2023 S95C (GQ55S95C) – 55-inch – 2,499 euros – end of April 2023 S95C (GQ65S95C) – 65-inch – 3,299 euros – end of April 2023 S95C (GQ77S95C) – 77-inch – 4,799 euros – end of April 2023



Below you will find an overview of the most important features of both TV series. QD-OLED panel 2000 nits maximum brightness Ultra Viewing Angle Technology Enhanced Anti-Glare Layer [email protected] and [email protected] Neural Quantum Processor 4K Automatic HDR Mastering (SDR>HDR upscaling) Tizen OS 7.0 smart TV Gaming hub with Nvidia GeForce Now, Mirosoft xCloud and Utomik 4.2.2 channel at 70 watts (S95C) or 2.2.2 channel at 60 watts (S90C) Dolby Atmos Q-Symphony (links TV sound to soundbar) Adaptive Sound 2.0 SpaceFit SoundPro Zigbee and Matter certification AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for [email protected]+VRR+10-bit (HDR) In terms of image quality, there is no difference between the S90C series and the S95C series. The S90C series has a slightly less advanced audio system and the TV’s connections are mounted on the back of the panel instead of in the separate One Connect Box that is supplied with the S95C series. This choice makes the S95C series very thin. The models have been given an Infinity One design with a profile of only 10mm. Soon Samsung will announce the official prices for the Benelux and we can also share more details about the complete 2023 TV line-up of the South Korean manufacturer.