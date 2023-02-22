ChatGPT is close to being approved to practice as a doctor: what now?

It will not be because we were not warned. And it’s not just about the million movies we’ve seen about it, but because Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been with us for a long time. A huge amount of software that we use is powered by AI systems: just to name a few cases, when we look at a map on Google, do an internet search, buy on Amazon, watch a series on Netflix, post on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, pay with a card, use an antivirus or use any kind of thing called “smart”, on the other side there is AI. Without our realizing it, it has been entering our lives to become part of them. And let’s not say in professional fields: from science to economics or engineering, AI systems are ubiquitous, and today the world no longer I would go on without them. But it is true that something new is happening. Radio astronomer Danny Price of Australia’s Curtin University, one of many scientists using these systems as a working tool, recently wrote that we are experiencing a “cambrian explosion” of AI, in analogy with the rapid expansion of life forms that populated the planet 540 million years ago. And continuing with the comparison, if there is a trilobite of this digital reissue of the Cambrian explosion, as the most representative and popular example, is undoubtedly the great model of the ChatGPT language. This system created by Open AI (read Elon Musk), made available to the public on its dedicated website last November and predecessor of a new system now integrated into Microsoft’s Bing search engine, has become a media star. There is not a week in which he is not the protagonist of some news, almost always for humorous reasons: his instructions to make a Molotov cocktail or a nuclear bomb, the “Heil Hitler” and his, in short, ravings of love and death .

But beyond all this hee-ha-ha, it turns out that we have now discovered that an AI system can do school or university work as well as or better than a person. And there’s much more: we already knew that ChatGPT had passed law or MBA exams. The last feat is that he has been on the verge of obtaining a medical degree in the United States.

approve without copying

This is the story. Researchers from a Californian startup called AnsibleHealth sat down ChatGPT, that is to say, and gave it the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE), let’s say the US MIR exam. The researchers selected the questions carefully, checking that the answers were not available on Google. In other words, they wanted to make sure that this cyberstudent was not simply fishing the Internet for the already existing answers to the questions he was receiving, but that he had to answer them. just based on his previous training, without receiving specific training in medicine. In other words: it was not worth copying. The result was that, in the three parts of the exam, ChatGPT scored between 52.4 and 75%. Given that the pass is around 60% overall, it can be said that he passed, or almost. Furthermore, in 89% of the responses it produced what researchers define as significant insights, responses that can be considered novel, non-obvious, and clinically valid.In other words, ChatGPT can now practice as a doctor. Or, at least, it could, if the machines were licensed. The researchers have published a study with their results in the journal PLOS Digital Health. And his conclusions remain strictly neutral and immediate, as is required in all scientific studies: “Large language models have the potential to aid in medical education, and possibly in clinical decision-making.”But in an editorial comment published along with the study, which is what editorial comments are for, several experts from institutions such as MIT, Harvard or Mount Sinai warn: “The fact that ChatGPT approves the USMLE puts the focus on the defects of medical training”. The authors assume that medical training requires hard-core memorization, but add: “We are increasingly aware that the ability to regurgitate mechanistic models of health and disease, as often occurs during rounds, may be less important in this age of rapidly accessible information at your fingertips.

ChatGPT is not HAL 9000

There is something that we must not forget, and that is that ChatGPT does not think. Not like what we understand by thinking. No matter how “smart” it may seem, it is not HAL 9000. Artificial General Intelligence, as scientists call what the cinema has shown us so much, a thinking and sentient being in a machine, is something that does not yet exist. ChatGPT is a chatbot, a conversation machine. It is trained with millions and millions of texts, and is specialized in dialogue and response, using the data at its disposal and looking for the most likely way to link them so that they make sense. It’s actually more like mobile autocomplete than HAL 9000. According to the authors of the editorial, “exams like the USMLE fail to fully assess the skills required for modern medical practice,” because they are based on that pure and hard memorization of mechanisms. A pharmacist friend used to say that Medicine, as it is generally conceived, is a race of letters: act, crime, penalty; symptoms, diagnosis, treatment. “It is time to rethink how we train and assess our students,” the authors conclude.

It’s time to rethink how we train and assess our students

And if this can be said of something as specialized and demanding as medical training, what can’t be said of general school education, in which many teachers are already unknowingly grading papers written by ChatGPT.The oldest of the place will remember that contest presented by the great, great Constantino Romero, in which the contestants were asked a question of this sort (parodying a little, but not much): on the 4th of Junius in the year 62, Seneca bought a cone of ocelot snouts at a street stall in Rome. The owner of the post was a war veteran of the conquest of Great Britain who had fought under a centurion whose younger sister lived in Crete. What was the name of the centurion’s sister’s hairdresser’s daughter? Behind the contestants there was a library made up of some two hundred thousand volumes, from which they had to find the answer, advancing step by step, data by data.Today this contest would be implantable: Through the internet, anyone who until now believed that Seneca was a brand of toilet paper could come up with the answer in a few minutes. Thanks to the internet, we can do the same as ChatGPT: respond to anything, without thinking or knowing anything. So the problem is not ChatGPT. It is the way of teaching and examining, which has not changed much in centuries. And that no longer works. You have to invent something else.