Spielberg will turn the most ambitious film dreamed by Kubrick into an HBO miniseries

Among all the unrealized projects that a cinephile can dream of, the film about Napoleon Bonaparte that for years prepared stanley kubrick carefully has a special place. We are talking about one of the most rigorous and detailed directors in the history of Hollywood, devoted to an epic figure of those for whom the history books are too small. After years of painstaking historical research and searching for natural locations on Elba, Austerlitz and Waterloo, Kubrick had to give up his great film about the life of the French emperor when the studios MGM and United Artists They considered that the requested budget was too exorbitant. In his place, the filmmaker went on to make A Clockwork Orange (1971) and Barry Lyndon (1975) but all his documentation for historical recreation was saved. Thanks to that, now Steven Spielberg it can fulfill the cinephile dream of putting Kubrick's Napoleon project on its feet. On his way through the Berlin Festival, where he has been awarded an honorary prize, the director of Lincoln has confirmed at a press conference (via Deadline) that he is working on a "great production" aimed at turning Kubrick's Napoleon into a seven-episode miniseries for HBO.It is not the first time that Spielberg talks about this matter. It's been ten years since he announced these plans, but these kinds of productions go slowly and, in the time that has passed, he has had to navigate several paradigm shifts in the industry. Chance has wanted that now he has another Napoleon of great importance in front of him: the one who directs Ridley Scott with joaquin phoenix as protagonist, with AppleTV+ behind. One of the reasons why Kubrick could not do his Napoleon was the failure at the American box office of the epic Italian-Soviet co-production Waterloo (1970), by Sergey Bondarchuk. Let's hope that this time the rival Napoleonic proposal has better luck and doesn't cannibalize the chances that Kubrick's dream will finally come true.