The nonsense of checking everything

We cannot understand ourselves without the books we have read, without the texts that have accompanied us during our childhood, without the stories that made us dream of strange worlds, with fantastic characters that took us to other parts, to other cities, to other times. Worlds invented by an author or author who wanted to tell us a different story. That he imagined that story in a very specific, very precise context and that, without that context, his work would not be the same. No, we would not be the same without all that reading that has accompanied us and that is why it is difficult to understand that a publisher like Penguin decides to review Roald Dahl’s texts to correct what is now considered politically incorrect. 40 or 50 years ago there was neither the correction nor the sensitivity that we can have now for how a child might feel if you called him fat, or ugly, tall or short. No, there wasn’t. You mercilessly called fat a child who was. And in part of the story that Roald Dahl tells in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the innocence of that child was reflected in the face of the “evil” of whom he called him that. No one questioned either that the protagonist of a story only read books written by men because for years female writers could be counted on the fingers of one hand and, the few that there were, hardly had a public projection. No, no one missed him, no one was shocked that Matilda didn’t read women writers.Cultural revisionism begins to be a real nonsense. Because if we start with the children’s books of one of the most widely read authors, we will continue with those of the Grimm brothers and we will go on to all the movies of our childhood, to the Disney ones and to the cartoons that we watched –Candy Candy, by God, a love story for 10-year-old girls, but what a scandal!–

I was listening the other day to Agustín Alcalá, correspondent for Onda Cero in the United States, that this, the revising and retouching of books and the language of children’s books, also It is explained by the electoral season in which we are involved. It sounds like an unthinkable nonsense but behind it there is a logic: next year there will be elections in the United States. Biden is risking his re-election and the votes of those who do not want to see themselves as executioners of anyone, neither Latinos nor blacks nor Arab migrants, are also at stake here. Let’s stop telling parts of the story that leave us in a very bad place and ignore the insignificant details, those that made everything that happened different and special. Special for the unheard of, for the brutal, or special, in the case of Dahl for the way he creates a magical world with his stories. Charlie will stop having that perverse, mischievous touch, when he stops calling the protagonist fat and calls him huge. It will be much more correct, yes, but much less fun.