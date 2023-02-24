Amazon uncovers a network for the sale of counterfeit toner cartridges and files the first lawsuit in Europe against counterfeiters

Brother is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of printing equipment, and Amazon is a tech giant known for its e-commerce platform. Both companies have joined forces to file a joint lawsuit against 18 suspected members of a German counterfeiting ring that deceived consumers by selling counterfeit toner cartridges. The defendants reportedly bought empty toner cartridges from Brother and refilled them with lesser quality toner powder. Thus, they sold counterfeit cartridges as originals and could ask for a higher price, tarnishing the image of the brand, deceiving consumers and negatively impacting the environment.

The lawsuit was filed with the Berlin Regional Court and is the first time that Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) has fought in collaboration with a brand against counterfeiters within Europe. Outside the old continent, the ecommerce had already worked with World Wrestling Entertainment and Cartier. Kebharu Smith, director of the CCU, details that this joint lawsuit demonstrates his “zero tolerance” for counterfeit products. The objective of the specialized Amazon team to investigate and take legal action against actors acting fraudulently on your platform seeks to protect both customers from deception as well as commercial collaborators and brands that sell original products and who are harmed by counterfeit items that take away business.

Amazon has demonstrated its commitment to protecting trademark rights in other counterfeiting complaints it has made in the past. The company assures that it invested in 2021 more than 900 million dollars and hired more than 12,000 people to avoid fraud, counterfeiting and similar crimes in your e-commerce. Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.