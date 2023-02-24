Four streaming recommendations to avoid wasting time

A funny animated series

Poor devil, on HBO Max

Still from ‘Poor Devil’Cinemanía It was about time that HBO Max produced a worthy Spanish series. The brand that has given us such good moments with the sopranos either The Wire, but also recently with Succession, has preferred to carry an editorial line in Spain quite far from its golden titles. That is why it was great news that half of the chanantes (Joaquin Reyes and Ernest Seville) ally with Michael Stephen to make an animation series for the platform. Poor devil tells the story of Stan, a kid who is the Antichrist (not just any, the son of Mia Farrow and cassavetes in The seed of the devil) and that he is torn between his mission to wreak havoc on humanity and fulfilling his dream of singing on Broadway. Watch out for the Coney Island incel club…

Who resists a good romantic comedy?

Your house or mine, on Netflix

Still from ‘Your house or mine’Cinemanía It is undeniable that these are not times for a good romantic comedy. We have become too cynical. Crises, pandemics, flirting apps… This is not the thing to get romantic and believe in true love.your house or mine it’s not When Harry met Sally. Go ahead. However, it is a likeable romantic comedy that, although realistic, does not fall into cynicism. Starring Ashton Kutcher and Reese witherspoon, is the story of two best friends who swap lives between New York and Los Angeles for a week, during which time they learn to see each other differently. The premise may not seem the most original in the world, but it gets more interesting as The plot progresses and the protagonists fall in love again. Not each other (somehow too) but the people they were when they met.

More Park Chan-wook please

The maiden (extended version), on Filmin

filming has great news for lovers of Park Chan-wook. The extended version of The maid to the platform, 21 more minutes of the Korean that for some inexplicable reason someone had stolen from us in their film projection. If you have seen Decision to Leave in the cinema recently you will know what all the fuss is about. In this house we adore Park Chan-wook, each and every one of his movies. The maid, A tale of con men and hard-core sadomasochism in 1930s Japanese-colonized Korea, it’s another display of this superb director’s storytelling talents.

My favorite movie by Jaime Rosales

Wild sunflowers, in Movistar Plus+

Image from ‘Wild Sunflowers’Cinemanía We also remember with ellipses. When we try to reconstruct our lives we naturally jump from one episode to another, forgetting the days that once united them. However, from cinema we often expect a linear, chronological narrative, second by second, not wanting to see that this art is almost always a continuous ellipsis. That may be where much of the charm of the latest movie of Jamie Rosales, what in wild sunflowers moves away from the artificial Petra and return to the naturalistic path of beautiful youth portraying the love life of a young single mother. Rosales introduces us to its protagonist on the beach taking care of her two young children. Sounds Triana in a luminous sequence like the landscape that surrounds them and that finds its reflection at the end of the film. It is not trivial. The story we are about to see, Julia’s story, is not happy, or at least not always. And yet, there is a radiant gaze, a clear light that envelops everything and that is quite similar to life with its chiaroscuro. Youth also presents itself as it is, glued to a mobile, WhatsApp messages, Tinder, flirting online. Thus, Julia begins to hang out with Óscar, the brother of a friend. Let’s make an aside to talk about the interpretations in Wild Sunflowers. Anna Castillo She plays Julia and her ability to embody the character is more honed than ever to the point of making us forget that she is an actress doing her job. The pleasure of seeing it on the screen is another of the reasons that makes Wild Sunflowers such a charming film, as well as Manolo Solo (finally playing a good person!). A delight that grows even more when it appears Oriol Pla on stage playing Oscar, that badass ‘nini’ who conquers Julia. His characterization, his wardrobe, that gesture, even the movement of his eyes serve to build a character who, although he is a supporting character, should occupy the cinephile conversation for the rest of the year. With great narrative economy, Rosales discovers us, as well as its protagonist, the true nature of this character, with a realism reminiscent of that of icíar bollain in I give you my eyes. Something that he repeats when the father of his children appears on the scene, a soldier in Melilla to whom the children tell that they do not want to go to school in Catalonia because they speak strangely, and then with a third couple who, this time, speak more Catalan than Castilian. Someone could argue that it is not a very feminist portrait, seeing Julia flinging between different couples without a job or benefit, a bad student who does not even want to take nursing studies, but the review that Rosales gives to the The men in her life are priceless: cowardly, selfish, abusive… and, in the best of cases, immature. Beyond the vicissitudes of this young single mother – like a poor and Spanish version of The worst person in the world the highlight of wild sunflowers it is how Rosales tells them, shortening and stretching the moments. as she would say Tarkovsky, carving in time.Do you want to receive the best movie and series recommendations every Friday in your email? Sign up for our Newsletter.