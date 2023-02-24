Netflix lost more than 1.2 million users in 2022: will they continue to fall or rise with the new restrictions?

The hashtag #GoodbyeNetflix It went viral a few weeks ago due to the discontent of Netflix customers at the announcement of restrictive measures to prevent shared accounts with non-cohabitants. The platform had been commenting for some time that its regulations prohibited this type of practice, but they did not do much about it until they began to apply greater controls: first in Latin American countries and then throughout the world.With the farewell to the application that became a trend through Twitter, users threatened to cancel their subscriptions and several assured that the customer service numbers had waiting times of up to half an hour. This encourages us to think that Netflix may suffer a great loss of consumers, however, the recent data is not yet known.

According to Mikel Cid, Director of tarifasde.com (telephony rate comparison website), there are recent surveys that indicate that up to 60% of current subscribers could be unsubscribed due to account sharing restrictions. “The casualties are coming, it is a fact that can be felt among users, but at the moment we do not know if the casualties are reaching the levels revealed by the surveys or if the impact will be less,” the expert explained to 20BITS. Ricardo Tárraga, CEO and founder of Yuvod (company specialized in OTT services), recalls that Netflix is ​​still the first streaming platform that comes to mind when talking about the consumption of content on demand for payment. However, he admits in 20BITS that every time he perceives more users than they value other options that may be outpacing them.

The losses of 2022

Although the loss figures that Netflix is ​​having since the announcement of its new restrictive measures are not yet known, it should be noted that in the first half of last year, the platform already experienced a fairly considerable drop in subscribers. Specific, lost a million subscribers and this was before they began to apply the first restrictions in Latin America. One of the possible reasons for this decline is “the arrival of more competitors in the sector,” according to Tárraga. He highlights two important factors that could trigger this loss in 2022: “The economy, where the user can no longer pay for so many platforms, and more for an inflationary period where consumption is resisting. And to the contents, since many users are given content from production companies such as Disney, HBO or others, they are no longer available on Netflix and become exclusively on their platforms. “In addition, it details that there are other lower-cost streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video.

Many users already decided to unsubscribe from Netflix last year for other reasons.[@cottonbro] de Pexels For his part, Cid stresses that in Russia there were about 700,000 users subscribed to Netflix and, as a result of the war, the service stopped working in the territory. This would mean that a large part of the loss is due not so much to dissatisfied users, but to the war problem. The rise in prices, the cancellation of successful series or other similar aspects also led users to end up making the decision to leave Netflix.

Why has Netflix applied more restrictions?

The reason why Netflix has applied this more controlling policy is that its ARPU [Average Revenue Per User]that is to say, their average revenue per user did not match their number of active users. Tarrága details that, with the change, “we will check the fidelity of the user.” Likewise, the Yuvod man believes that a large part of the clients who leave do so for the drop in quality of the platform’s catalog and not only for the sharing of passwords. Before implementing the restrictions in Spain and the rest of the world, Netflix did its test in Latin American countries. Cid believes that the price reductions that are taking place in these territories where the changes began show that they are “very convinced” that they are going the “right way”.Regarding this, Tarrága is not sure if the strategy will reach our country. “It is normal that, in areas like Latin America, where piracy rates continue to be high and economic capacity is less, prices drop,” he points out. “After all, it is always more profitable to keep the user at a low cost to lose it”. Meanwhile, Cid recalls that the restrictions in Latin America began in mid-2022 and the discounts on rates have not been seen until now. Therefore, to be applied in Spain, it is possible that we will still have to wait a while and probably not such a high discount. Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.