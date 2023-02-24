Samsung OLED TV and QLED TV line-up 2023 – all models and specifications

The Samsung 2023 TV line-up basically consists of three parts: the QD-OLED models in the top segment, the Neo QLED models with miniLED backlighting and the ‘standard’ QLED models in the middle and low segment. In addition, Samsung announced at the beginning of 2023 that it would be introducing a series of microLED televisions, but since there is still a lot of uncertainty about the models and availability, we will not include these televisions in this article.

Samsung 2023 smart TV platform

Samsung equips its 2023 televisions with the 2022 renewed Tizen smart TV platform, also known as the Smart Hub. This hub offers access to numerous smart functions, almost all large and small streaming apps and useful functions such as Ambient Mode. We recently wrote an extensive background article about all the novelties and possibilities of the renewed Samsung Smart Hub platform. Do you want to know more about that? Then read on in the article below.

Smart home hub

An important innovation in almost all models that Samsung will market in 2023 is that the televisions can serve as a smart home hub. It is no longer necessary to purchase a separate SmartThings dongle to connect and control Zigbee and Thread devices. In 2023, the SmartThings Zigbee & Matter Thread One-Chip Module will be built directly into Samsung products. And for the ultimate connected device experience, SmartThings automatically syncs devices. Not only Samsung devices are connected, but also devices from other manufacturers that are compatible. Simply put, you will soon be able to use your Samsung television – but possibly also a refrigerator or smartphone – as a SmartThings Hub. It allows you to manage, control and automate all compatible devices. With the support of Matter, that range of devices is likely to be very large in the future.

Gaming

In 2023, upgrades to GameBar 3.0 with MiniMap Sharing and Virtual Aim Point will provide an enhanced experience for every type of gamer, according to Samsung. MiniMap Sharing allows players to see their game’s minimap on any screen at a glance. Virtual Aim Point, designed for first-person shooters (FPS), shows you multiple sights in every game for the perfect shot.

Samsung QD OLED TVs 2023

Samsung will once again focus on the QD-OLED technology in 2023 and is now also marketing a 77-inch variant in addition to the 55-inch and 65-inch variants. In addition, Samsung is introducing an extra series, which is slightly less advanced. The basics are still the same; the OLED technology combined with the quantum dot technology for a larger color range and higher brightness. This hair, Samsung has also improved the anti-reflection layer and boosted the brightness to a maximum of 2000 nits. Samsung will bring two series of QD-OLED televisions to the Netherlands and Belgium in 2023; the S90C series and the S95C series. Both series come in sizes from 55-inch to 77-inch and feature a QD OLED panel with a 4K resolution. The S95C is the official successor to last year’s S95B and therefore comes with a rich range of features and functions. For example, the models in this series have AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, which, according to Samsung, no other OLED television has. The TVs are also equipped with Dolby Atmos support, including an advanced Dolby Atmos speaker that offers 4.2.2 channel audio with a power of 70 watts. What is new this year is that Samsung televisions have Zigbee and Thread so that they can serve as a hub for your smart home. Peripheral devices can be connected to the external One Connect Box, equipped with HDMI 2.1 ports. The S90C is largely the same but with two major differences. For example, the audio system is less advanced and the One Connect Box is missing. The latter means that the TV is slightly thicker and you connect your peripherals directly to the television. According to Samsung, all 2023 QD-OLED televisions offer a higher brightness than last year (with a maximum of 2000 nits) and must consume 25 percent less energy. Both series are powered by the Samsung ‘Neural Quantum Processor 4K’ video processor that has been given a new SDR-to-HDR upscaling feature called ‘Auto HDR Remastering’.

Samsung Neo QLED TVs 2023

The South Korean manufacturer also comes with new LCD televisions, using mini LED backlighting. Samsung gives these models the name Neo QLED. The top model in the Neo QLED series is the QN900C series. The TVs in this series have an 8K panel and must offer a brightness of up to 4000cd/m² thanks to the mini LED backlight with local dimming and 1000 zones. Samsung is marketing a whole range of sizes, including a new 98-inch model. Of the 4K models, the QN95C is the flagship. It is striking that this year Samsung has opted to process the connections in the television itself instead of offering the external One Connect Box. These televisions also offer local dimming with miniLED and therefore a higher brightness than last year. Samsung indicates that the televisions are virtually borderless, with an edge of only 20mm thick. All new Neo QLED models feature the Tizen Smart Hub, HDMI 2.1 ports and the new Auto HDR Remastering feature that can add HDR to SDR content. Samsung supports HDR10 and HDR10 + but still no Dolby Vision. In terms of audio, the top models are equipped with Dolby Atmos speakers. The new televisions can all work seamlessly with Samsung soundbars thanks to Q-Symphony.

