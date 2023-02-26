5 recommended Netflix, Amazon or HBO series for this week

Few new series are released on our trusted platforms… but what a series! This week, we will finally meet Billy Dunne and Daisy Jones in his difficult rise to fame in the Los Angeles music scene of the 70s. In addition, we also suggest you discover the history of Jonny Murphya young man with depression who struggles to stay afloat. Regarding the return of already known series, we find the final season of the speedy DC superherothe second season of the Italian comedy about two television technicians involved in a crime and the second installment of the story of a woman who finds herself with the difficult decision of having to choose between lust and a stable life. These are our titles Recommended for this week from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.

Everybody Loves Daisy Jones (Prime Video)

We baptize it as your favorite series of 2023… and we stand by what we said. whatSam Claflin and Riley Keough singing together to rock ‘n’ roll, sex, drugs, a bestseller and Reese witherspoon as a producer? No one can convince us otherwise. This week, fans of Taylor Jenkins Reid are celebrating: their novel of the same name comes to Prime Video to narrate in the form of interviews the story of the musical phenomenon of the 70s, the fictional rock group Daisy Jones & The Six. Deceit, fulfilled dreams, broken dreams, family, friends and fame, everything gets mixed up when you reach the top… and not everyone is ready for it.

The Flash 9T (HBO Max)

This is the end. After almost 10 years on the air, the story of Barry Allen, a young man who wakes up from a coma with the ability to move at super speed, comes to an end with the ninth and final season of the HBO Max series. The one that started as a spin-off of Arrow has become one of the fan-favorite adaptations of the superhero with Grant Gustin as protagonist. Waiting to know what will happen with the Flash of ezra miller After all the controversy surrounding the actor and the recent premiere of his trailer, we still have one last adventure to live with Gustin in the role of superhero. Enjoy.

Trust me (HBO Max)

One more series that joins the much-needed representation of the fight for mental health on television. In this case, the protagonist is Jonny Murphy (Eden H Davies), a 16-year-old boy who suffers from undiagnosed depression and anxiety that he tries to hide by all means. His friends and family support him, but his decision is his. After experiencing a tragedy that will completely alter his life, Murphy has to choose: let himself be carried away by events or fight to lead a good life?

Sex/Life 2T (Netflix)

What to do when your past does not match your present, when a part of you misses what was? Let’s add to this unknown the component of lust and we already have the plot of this Netflix series. Sex/Life returns with a second season built on a destroyed marriage, new conquests and eternal mistakes from the past that haunt the protagonist played by Sarah Shahi while she tries to find a new life without her husband or that youthful love that came back to change everything.

What a trap! Murder Mystery in Sicily 2T (Netflix)

Between dramas, there is also room for fun. This week, Netflix bets on Italian comedy with the second season of What a trap!the platform's proposal about a couple of television technicians, played by Salvatore Ficarra and Valentino Picone, who are involved in a crime scene. Each attempt not to appear suspicious will cause the opposite effect to the desired one, which will lead to a tangle of trouble from which it will be difficult for them to get out.