A Disneyland fan breaks a Guinness record: visits the park 2,995 days in a row

The Guinness Book of Records collects some very peculiar brands, but a very surprising one is the one carried out by Jeff Reitzan American who holds the world record for visits to a Disney theme park on consecutive days. As the institution itself publishes on its official website, this Californian has taken a total of eight years, three months and 13 days to complete his feat. Since 2012, this 50-year-old man has performed 2,995 consecutive theme park visits of Disney in Anaheim, California, which has given him a record for the most consecutive visits to Disneyland. “It started as a joke between friends,” says Reitz. “We decided because we were out of work and we had annual passes that had been given to us, so was a source of free entertainment“, says.

But what started out as a joke ultimately made Jeff a Disneyland celebrity in his own right. The media began to echo his curious habit.“Then I began to have visitors to the park They will stop me to ask for photos and autographs”, says. Over the years, Jeff Reitz has even become acquainted with many of the Disneyland workers. Although Jeff Reitz hoped to break his mark of 3,000 consecutive visits, the coronavirus pandemic halted his streak. on March 14, 2020, with 2,995.However, he does not intend to let this setback stop him from visiting his favorite theme park again, especially with the celebration of the disney 100th Anniversary, which is celebrated this year.