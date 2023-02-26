"It’s been a while since I stopped wasting time defending my trade to those who think I’m less valid for writing about love and sex."

Whenever we witness a publishing phenomenon, the industry rushes to find the next successor, because the label “the successor to XXXX” or “the new XXXX” lies a powerful marketing weapon that no one wants to miss out on. Although the role of women as owners of these writings has been sounding strong for some years, the truth is that it was EL James, author of Fifty Shades of Greywho revolutionized the market and achieved (pardon the analogy) what the Satisfyer achieved in the universe of sex toys: take female desire out of the closet and remove shame from the equation. She managed to make reading the trilogy on the subway, far from being done in secret, to be done with pride. At first it seemed like a novel for married women over thirty, but it soon became clear that there were many teenage and college-age readers eager to find a type of literature that at that time was not so easy to find. This book was the catalyst for a ‘boom’ of erotic literature dedicated to women, which in turn has promoted female sexual liberation.

In Spain we find the upright smilethe renewal of the erotic novel that marked a turning point in the writing of erotic literature, with cases such as The ages of Luluby Almudena Grandes, and without a doubt we have to talk about the phenomenon Elísabet Benavent, who with her novel In Valerie’s shoes He has broken the mold and has shown in his interviews that ‘coincidentally’, the reviled genders are traditionally female, something that he considers to be a contempt for female readers.

If we have started the text talking about what the industry likes to talk about “the successor of” it is because it is common to use this label when talking about Jodi Ellen Malpaswhich is, forgive the hackneyed ‘little title’, “the successor to” EL James as queen of erotica-romance literature. It premiered in style with the trilogy My man, which he originally posted on Amazon. Within two weeks it was selling a thousand copies a day in the United States and, after 300,000 copies, Grand Central Publishing, from the Hachette Group, bought the rights. Now, at the request of her legion of readers, she returns with the series that made her the queen of romantic novels, this time told by Jesse Wardwith I only think of youthe first volume of the Ella Series.

Cover of the book ‘I only think of you’Courtesy “One of my goals when creating my main female characters is to make sure they are strong women with their own minds and ambitions, especially since they are going up against my formidable and broken alpha males. Of course , most of the time they succumb to the hero’s demands, but mostly in the bedroom.Outside the bedroom, you’ll often see a power play that makes for an entertaining read, while angst and passion make readers tick. turn the pages of the book at an epic pace.Ultimately, one of the most important elements of erotic fiction is a man’s desire for a woman, and that is empowering. Because what woman doesn’t want to be so ardently desired? I love that my readers feel that energy and passion and that in some cases, it inspires them not to settle for anything less than butterflies,” she explains to Mujer.es the number 1 height of The New York Times. “In most cases At first glance, people may think that men have all the power in these relationships. I dug deeper and found that it’s clear that it’s really the women,” she adds.Sex and love are two of the most natural things in life, the most intimate and the most rewarding.. So why wouldn’t we want to write about it? I’m not so sure that the perfect love exists, but we all strive to find or have it. Some of us more successful than others! Romance/erotic novels are inspiring for women. We love reading love stories – the romantic notion that we will find our soul mate and have the best, most passionate sex of all makes us feel incredibly wanted and loved. It’s quite addictive,” says Malpas, whose great passion is writing powerful love stories with fierce and unforgettable characters. His novels have been translated into twenty-five languages. and are recognized by millions of readers around the world.” Even now, years after publishing my first novel, I am faced with the narrow-minded people who say “Oh yes, you write porn” and “oh, you are the porn writer” or “Oh, you write porn for a living.” I stopped wasting time defending my craft to those who think I’m less valid for writing about love and sex than writing a thriller long ago. There are too many readers who appreciate me and other romantic authors to waste time with those who don’t,” he says.

We asked him how it is possible to continue talking about "porn for housewives", an eminently sexist term that is usually used, without going any further, to talk about Fifty Shades of Grey… "That will probably never stop, although I wish it would. I personally don't like the term. I don't write porn. I write empowering love stories with a strong erotic touch. There is substance. Pornography has no substance, no story, and no love. It is purely sex without feeling or purpose", says the queen of the international romantic novel. To finish… Are there any clichés to avoid when writing erotic literature? "Nothing is off limits when writing erotica. If an author does it right, anything can work. Even the most graphic sex scene can be meaningful, beautiful, empowering and impactful if written the right way and with enough content ", says Jodi Ellen Malpas to finish.