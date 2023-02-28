Courteney Cox receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with her friends from ‘Friends’

The actress Courtney Cox unveiled this Monday his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame accompanied by her colleagues from the Friends series, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, and her great friend Laura Dern. A well-deserved recognition that filled the beloved interpreter with pride and emotion.

Thank you, this is really amazing.. Thanks to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, I feel very honored. I hate public speaking, it terrifies me. But I want to start by saying thank you to my beautiful friends Laura, Lisa and Jen because I love you very much and it is very nice that you are here for me”, Courteney said in her acceptance speech. Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow had some nice words in honor of Cox’s achievements. “We feel very honored to be here. today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends and your family, your sisters,” Aniston began. “And that’s been since we’ve known you for a long time.”

“We are deeply proud to meet you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful human being., talented and, most importantly, a really good and decent person,” said Lisa Kudrow. “You are one of the funniest human beings on planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a joke from Courteney and always making us smile. AND thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you. We love you ”, concluded Jennifer Aniston visibly moved. The event was also attended by her daughter, Coco Arquette, as well as her partner, musician Johnny McDaid. “Thank you Jon, for teaching me to be a better person. And thanks Coco, for reminding me every day that I’m not. I want you to know that you shine with your own light. I love you very much and I am very proud of you. I am proud to be your mother”, said the protagonist of the Scream saga.

A review of Courteney Cox’s career

Science Outlaws (1985), Seaside Vacation (1986) and Family Ties (1987) were some of Courteney Cox’s earliest television work, although her character as Monica Geller on Friends is arguably her biggest. television success of his career. The films Just Before I Go (2014) and Talhot Blond (2012), and the series Cougar Town (2014) are some of the projects she has directed. Between his jobs as a producerinclude the television series Shining Vale, and the films Scream VI and Last Chance U. “It feels great to see that your professional career is recognized here on Hollywood Boulevard. It’s something I never dreamed I would have the opportunity to achieve. I’m delightedCox said after the emotional ceremony.