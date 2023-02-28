The use of AI can no longer go ‘further’: Re;memory is a platform that allows you to "talk" with deceased people

Advances in Artificial Intelligence in recent months have been faster and several experts on the subject are surprised by the new developments that are emerging. The main role is being taken by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, but other firms are also working on their own AI such as Amazon, Alibaba or Google.

These cited companies are focusing on improving the user experience in searches, however, AI-based tools can go further (pun intended). An example of this is Re;memorya South Korean platform that allows users to ‘continue talking’ with their loved ones, even if they have passed away.

Re;memory only needs about seven hours of videotaped interview to create a virtual version with which other humans can converse both by voice and image. In this way, people can chat with who they thought they would never see again as if it were a video call.

From their official website, they ensure that the platform is used for the living to meet their dead loved ones. However, its utilities are more, such as creating a custom biographymessages in which the deceased are honest or that are scheduled to be sent when important events occur (a birthday, anniversary or wedding). AI is presented as “a service pFor those who wish to immortalize the history of life of a loved one through a virtual human”. To achieve this, clients who want to keep themselves forever must go to a special room before passing away. The room is equipped with a 400-inch screen and high-quality sound equipment. quality, so that, during the talk, you can get emotional and talk about certain moments in your life with a real reaction.The invention was presented at the Consumer Electronics Show (Las Vegas) this year, where it received the innovation award in the category Virtual and Augmented Reality.

The predecessors of Re;memory

The idea behind DeepBrain AI is not completely new. In fact, in the dystopian science fiction series Black Mirror there is a chapter in which they show similar technology. This is the first episode of the second season that premiered in 2013, titled ‘Be Right Back’ (‘I’ll be right back’ in English). In it, the story of a young couple in which the boy dies and the girl turns to an online service that allows her to talk to the artificial version of her. Outside of fiction, other tools similar to Re;memory have already come out, such as the app HereAfter AI which was released in 2019. This case allowed family and friends to digitally “preserve memories” of deceased loved ones and allowed them to listen to “meaningful stories by chatting with their virtual self.” Charlotte Jee, editor of MIT Technology Review, tested the app with a replica of her parents: “At first, they sounded distant and tinny. […]. But while we were talking they slowly began to sound more like themselves. They told me personal stories that I had never heard.” Another example is Griefbot, a chatbot that was created jointly by researchers from the Open University of Catalonia and the University of Aalbog (Denmark). The starting point was the same as that of HereAfter AI and Re;memory now: allow loved ones to converse with people who have already passed away.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.