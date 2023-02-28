Will Gina Carano return to ‘The Mandalorian’? Producers respond

Warning to actors and actresses: if you want to keep your position in a successful series, better not post controversial tweets about the Holocaust. If you ignore us, what could happen to you Gina Carano in The Mandalorian: according to Rick Famuyiwa and Dave Philoni, executive producers of the series and directors of several chapters, Jon Favreau No is in a hurry to rescue the interpreter from Cara Dunne after his firing in 2021. “Cara was and continues to be an important part of the series, as a character and as a part of the world,” Famuyiwa explains in Deadline when asked about the fate of Carano’s character. “We had to tackle it on the creative side, and Jon took his time thinking about it”, go on. In other words, the new episodes of The Mandalorian will reflect the fact that Gina Carano is no longer on the payroll. Disney. According to the producer: “We’ve talked about it and we knew it would have a big impact on the show, but at the same time the heart of the show is two characters, din djarin [Pedro Pascal] and Grogu [es decir, Baby Yoda], So in the end we did them and the Mandalorians a favor.”

About how the series is going to address the absence of Cara Dunne, it is Dave Filoni who takes the floor: “It’s a very big Galaxy and we have a lot of characters in it fighting to get on screen. We will have to see how the season develops and what the adventures are, but she is a great character, someone vital to the origins of Din Djarin: we will see if she has evolved beyond that.” Otherwise, if it is time to find a female character and cane to give Cara relief, Filoni points out that there it is Bo Katan Kryze (Kate Sackhoff) covering the hole. “Season three is about the Mandalorians, it’s the Mandalorian saga,” she notes. “There are many characters that [Djarin] he has known since he found Bo-Katan that they will be much more important. Something that makes sense for his story arc, for his and Grogu’s story.” Euphemisms aside, let’s remember that Carano was fired from series one due to a series of posts where compared the situation of conservatives in the US with the Holocaust, defended that Joe Biden he had won thanks to electoral fraud, and made fun of the trans collective.

After denouncing her dismissal as a political act (“My problem is that I was not following her narrative,” she declared), the actress has appeared in films related to the American extreme right, such as My Son Hunter, an alleged denunciation of the corruption of Hunter Biden, son of the president Given Filoni and Famuyiwa’s words, it’s unlikely we’ll see her again around the Galaxy Far, Far Away.

