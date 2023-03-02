Five smart watches that exceed 250 euros that are worth investing in beyond the Apple Watch

Although not the most popular wearables, smartwatches are also on the rise. top most demanded devices. They are surpassed by wireless headphones, but these smart watches follow them closely, after becoming essential in the day-to-day life of many users. Despite the fact that at first its benefits seemed to be designed for sports, now they have proven to be very effective at any time of the day. And it is that, beyond showing us the time in which we are, they allow us to access a wide variety of services from our wrist, from answering calls to controlling our constants such as the pulse or the level of oxygen in the blood and even following the advice from a personal trainer

As for the investment required to purchase one of these gadgets, such as bluetooth headphones, the variety of features and brands allows us to get really cheap models, like some of the ones we can find on Amazon for less than 50 euros. However, the favorites are those who They bring together the most technological and innovative features, which, without a doubt, translates into a higher investment that, in some cases, is worth it. The most desired? The apple watch, the smart watches of the apple brand (which is also the most demanded in wireless and mobile headphones), which now compete with those of Amazfit, with a similar design, but for less than 100 euros. One of the latest versions to hit the market, the Series 7 with integrated GPS, is around 430 euros: at Media Markt, for example, it costs 429 euros. In return, it offers a whole world of services on our wrist, which is why it is one of our bets whose investment is justified. Dust and waterproof, this model is certified to be worn while swimming (up to 50 meters deep). We also find its monitoring very useful: from blood oxygen to controlling rest and stress with a mindfulness application. Beyond these general benefits, it is also very useful for athletes: it controls the results of each training session or competition and improves with the sSuggestions from the first Apple Watch fitness service.

The strap of this model is available in five colors.Media Markt

Name: Apple Series 7 Smartwatch Description: Smart watch that monitors heart rate, blood oxygen, and analyzes sleep quality. It incorporates GPS and records the data of each workout, as well as offering sports suggestions with its fitness mode. Large screen and resistant to dust and water up to 50 meters deep. Brand: Apple Rating: 4.6 Rating author: 20deCompras Price: 429 Image:



Of course, Apple’s is not the only smartwatch that is worth more than 300 euros. Google’s Pixel Watch is another on our list of top investments. The company’s smart watch (which has also joined the manufacture of mobiles with models such as the Pixel 6A) has not been on the market for even a year… and it has already conquered us! To begin with, for your simple and elegant design with which we will not want to take it off the wrist. Its round sphere marks a distance from its competitor Apple, which is characterized by a more square proposal. Among its most notable features are the use of the Google voice assistant for everything we need, its monitoring of physical activity with the function of minutes in the active zone and the ability to record heart rate, blood oxygen and other health indicators. It also highlights its synchronization with Wallet to make payments or your ability to perform tasks through your sphere.

This is the model released by Google.Amazon

Name: Google Pixel Watch Description: Android smart watch with activity tracking, heart rate and blood oxygen recording. Perfect for making payments with Wallet and scratch resistant. Reply to messages, manage your inbox, and make calls right from your smartwatch. Brand: Google Pixel Rating: 4.4 Rating Author: 20deCompras Price: 423 Image:



If we are regulars at Samsun, the Galaxy Watch is not far behind either. The 5Pro model stands out for offering high performance so that our experience with the device is more fluid. We also like the possibility that it gives us to download maps directly to the watch, thanks to its integrated navigation system. And if sport is our thing, with this model we can record absolutely all disciplines, since it has 90 modes. Nor is it out of place when it comes to health benefits: it controls heart rate and monitors sleep, in addition to carrying out an exclusive analysis of body composition to be able to know our indices.

This model is perfect for sports lovers. El Corte Inglés

Name: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5Pro Smartwatch Description: Perfect smart watch for sports lovers thanks to the fact that it has registered data from 90 sports modalities. High-performance hardware and heart rate and sleep monitoring. Exclusive analysis of body composition. Brand: Galaxy Rating: 4.8 Rating author: 20deCompras Price: 399 Image:



Somewhat cheaper than the previous options is the Fitbit Sense 2, a device that is presented as an “advanced smartwatch to take care of your health and your physical shape.” To achieve this, it uses, in addition to the registration of sports modes, systems that assess stress management, heart rate and blood oxygenand. This device is another one that uses mindfulness techniques to help the user. In addition, it performs exhaustive sleep monitoring.

This device is perfect for controlling our well-being.Amazon

Name: Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch Description: Perfect smartwatch to monitor health standards. It integrates GPS, stress control and sleep monitoring. Long battery life and compatible with Android and iOS. Brand: Fitbit Rating: 4.3 Rating author: 20deCompras Price: 262.24 Image:



And if what we want is an intelligent model, but with a design reminiscent of the traditional ones, the Huawei Watch GT3 Pro is one of the best options. Its titanium body and sapphire dial give it that traditional touch, but without sacrificing features such as the registration of more than 100 training modes, bluetooth calls or health monitoring for 24 hours. And all this with a range of up to 14 days with normal use or 8 if we use it intensively.

The battery life of this model is up to 14 days.Huawei

Name: Smartwatch Huawei Watch GT3 Pro Description: Smart watch with a simple and elegant design that allows you to monitor 100 sports modes. It offers comprehensive control of health parameters such as heart rate and sleep and its battery lasts 14 days. Brand: Huawei Rating: 4.8 Rating Author: 20deCompras Price: 299 Image:



