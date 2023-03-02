France is looking for Spanish workers: contracts of four or six months duration

Those unemployed people who are looking for the opportunity to learn a new language, working outside of Spain and adding new life experiences can apply for one of the positions offered Francethe neighboring country that is looking for employees to work at Disneyland Paris.

Specifically, the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) has replicated the job offer published by the EURES Spain Network, with a call that selects actors and dancers to work at the Disneyland Paris theme park, specifically, in Disney and Marvel Universe shows.

Dates, tests and requirements

To get one of these jobs you have to take the tests of the selection process, which will be carried out next March 15, 2023starting at 9:00 a.m.in it Seven Dance of Barcelonalocated at Calle Perill, 10. To opt for one of these places, a few requirements and certain attitudes when it comes to dancing and acting: Creative, energetic and physically fit actors to portray Disney and Marvel characters. Dancers trained in jazz and classical dance styles, with experience working on stage. The height of the candidates must be between 1.37 and 1.93 meters. Specifically, this job offer offers temporary work contracts as working conditions, that is, four or six months in duration, in addition to including an offer of accommodation and in accordance with the contracting regulations in France.

How to sign up for testing

Those interested who meet the requirements must sign up at the website disneyAuditions.com and click on ‘My Profile’, then create or use an existing profile and book the trial. On the other hand, you have to know that on the day of the test, from 09:00 a.m., the audition schedules will be distributed, which will last until no later than 6:00 p.m. Candidates do not need to have prepared no material or artistic piece.