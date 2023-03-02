"It’s a rape fantasy": the problems of the series of the creator of ‘Euphoria’ with The Weeknd and the daughter of Johnny Depp

Now that ‘nepo babies’ are the talk of the press in Hollywood, The Idol should be the hottest show today. Not in vain in it two tall stems come together as lily rose depp (daughter of Johnny Depp) and Sam Levinson, son of Barry Levinson and creator of Euphoria. Adding to that the presence of a pop star like The Weeknd, the appeal of this series commissioned by HBO Max it is unquestionable. However, Rolling Stone describes the filming of The Idol as a riot. Something motivated in part by Levinson’s desire to provoke, which could have gotten out of hand, reaching levels unimaginable even for the adventures of Jules and rue.

“It’s like a rape fantasy that could have any of the toxic men that appear in the series”. This is how a participant in the filming describes how Levinson has altered the filming of this story about a pop star (Depp) captured by the sect led by The Weeknd, a cult which would present similarities with the Church of Scientology.

The production of The Idol began in 2021, but the series remains unpublished due to the defection of its first director, Amy Seimetz (The Girlfriend Experience). Seimetz left the series with 80% of the footage shot, due (says Rolling Stone) to a “lack of female perspective.” Sam Levinson, who came on to replace her, decided to reshoot everything from the beginning. According to sources cited by the report, Levinson’s arrival brought an increase in sexual content on the show. “I signed on to do a dark satire on celebrity culture in the 21st century,” complains another team member. However, he continues, The Idol “went from being a satire to the very thing it was satirizing.” Likewise, other causes of the mess on the set of the series could be the inexperience of the showrunner and co-writer Joe Epstein, as well as the professional jealousy of a The Weeknd jealous that the script paid more attention to Depp’s character than to his. “The Weeknd wanted the show to be about him and Sam [Levinson] I was okay with that.” He points to another testimony.

Levinson’s commitments with the second season of Euphoria, which kept him away from the set, would have been another spur to the rampage. As well as some changes in the script that contributed scenes described as “torture porn sexual”, some of which never made it to film. In one of these moments, the character of The Weeknd He was experiencing a boner after beating Depp’s character. In another, the sect leader forced the singer to carry an egg inside her vagina in exchange for “raping” her. In total, The Idol’s script would have been rewritten more than 20 times. When Amy Seimetz was still in charge of the series, The Idol’s budget was increased from 40 million dollars to 75 million. And anyone knows how far this figure has increased after Levinson decided to discard all the material shot before his arrival.

“I will never work again [con Levinson], and I think that I will not see Euphoria again after having worked with him and having seen how he treats his team, “says another testimony cited by Rolling Stone. Lily Rose Depp, on the contrary, has issued a statement in which she describes the filmmaker as “the best director I’ve ever worked with”. At the moment, The Idol does not yet have a release date. One wonders if its six episodes will be a success encouraged by the morbidity, or a failure that could remain as an equivalent to The Heaven’s Gate for ‘quality’ series.

