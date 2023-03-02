Sony 2023 OLED TV line-up and LCD LED TV line-up

Sony BRAVIA XR 2023

BRAVIA XR is the term Sony is all about, especially if you’re looking for a premium television. According to Sony, this term guarantees an optimal viewing experience, including the new Cognitive Processor XR with XR Clear Image technology. This further reduces noise and offers improved clarity in moving images, reducing blurring. The Cognitive Processor XR enables better backlight control for a higher number of local dimming zones, higher brightness and less blooming. BRAVIA XR also means access to Acoustic Center Sync, which allows the television to pair with a Sony soundbar and become part of the surround sound experience. The TV amplifies the center channel for clearer and fuller dialogues. For an even more immersive sound experience, these Bravia models also work well with Sony soundbars that feature 360 ​​Spatial Sound Mapping. New this year is the X95L with Acoustic Multi-Audio. This technology delivers cinematic surround sound and accurate sound positioning. The X95L speakers project the sound in a way that matches the image on the screen. The A95L and A80L models have Acoustic Surface Audio with actuators that vibrate to produce full screen sound to match what’s on screen. Thanks to its design, the entire screen resonates with sound coming directly from the screen itself. Of course, Sony has also thought of the gamers among us in 2023. According to Sony, the 2023 BRAVIA XR series guarantees the best experience for PlayStation 5 gaming with features such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode and a Game Menu where gamers can adjust settings to their liking. Consider, for example, switching VRR or Motion Blur Reduction on or off. The Game Menu allows gamers to increase the brightness in dark areas of the image to easily spot objects and opponents. New is the ability to adjust the screen size with the Screen Size function so that users can focus on the game with a smaller screen. The A95L model also features Multi-View, where gamers can view walk-throughs and gameplay guides side-by-side while gaming.

Finally, BRAVIA Core is also present this year for buyers of a Sony BRAVIA television. The BRAVIA Core streaming service offers a wide selection of the latest movie releases, blockbusters and movie classics and is exclusively for use by Sony BRAVIA XR owners. New this year is that support for Dolby Atmos will be added to the service. The BRAVIA XR series consists of four new models: X95L Mini LED, X90L Full Array LED, A95L QD-OLED and the A80L OLED. Of course, Sony is introducing more (lower) models in the Netherlands and Belgium. Do you want to know more about the improvements in the 2023 Sony televisions? Then read on in the article below, where we also talk about a first demonstration by Sony.

Sony 2023 TV lineup

Below you will find an overview of all new televisions that Sony will bring to the Dutch and Belgian market in 2023. As soon as more specifications are announced, we will update the article. And as soon as Sony announces the prices for the Benelux, we will add them.

Sony Z9K series

This series dates from 2022 and will continue in 2023. LCD LED TV 8K Resolution Mini LED Backlight Cognitive Processor XR XR Backlight Master Drive XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster 20 X-Wide Angle BRAVIA CORE Calibrated Mode Acoustic Multi-Audio Acoustic Center Sync BRAVIA Cam Ambient Optimization Pro Google TV Voice Control 4x HDMI 2.1 (1: 18Gbit/s, 2: 4K120, VRR, ALLM, 48Gbit/s, 3: 4K120, VRR, ALLM, eARC, 48Gbit/s, 4: 4K120, 8K60, 40Gbit/s) Premium remote Minimalist One Slate design Three -way stand Sizes: 85-inch (XR-85Z9K) 75-inch (XR-75Z9K)

Sony A90K series

This series dates from 2022 and will continue in 2023. OLED TV 4K resolution XR Triluminos Pro Cognitive Processor XR XR OLED Contrast Pro BRAVIA CORE Calibrated Mode Acoustic Surface Audio+ Acoustic Center Sync BRAVIA Cam Ambient Optimization Pro Google TV Voice control 4x HDMI 2.1 (1: 18Gbit/s, 2: 18Gbit/s, 3 : 4K120, VRR, ALLM, eARC, 48Gbit/s, 4: 4K120, VRR, ALLM, 48Gbit/s) Premium remote Minimalist one slate design with Seamless Edge bezel Flexible two-way Formats: 48-inch (XR-48A90K) 42 -inch (XR-42A90K)

More information

Curious about the TV line-ups of other manufacturers? Then view our 2023 AV overview. Do you want to know more about all the new functions and innovations that Sony is bringing to its televisions this year? Then read on in our background article about Sony's TV innovations in 2022.