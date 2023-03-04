How to save 100 euros on the purchase of an electric scooter?

We all know that mobility in cities has changed. Urban and environmentally responsible transport (electric cars and motorcycles, bicycles…) is gaining ground on private diesel or gasoline vehicles. But, for a few years, a new Personal Mobility Vehicle, such as bicycles, has joined the equation: the electric scooter. It is no longer necessary to tire yourself excessively pedaling to go to work if you live in an area with many slopes or take a crowded bus in the morning to arrive on time. With an electric scooter you can move comfortably through the streets of a city and be punctual at work. In fact, these are just some of the reasons why they have become such sought-after vehicles and why everyone wants one.

However, the investment of money that must be made exceeds 300 euros and many people find it difficult to take the step because it is a vehicle whose regulation is very recent and is still being updated. But, if you comply with road regulations, wear a helmet and other safety measures such as lights and a vest, and you are of the minimum age to drive, there is no reason why you cannot embark on this new method of circulation. If you find offers for which you do not have to invest more than 300 euros! From 20deShopping We want to help you on this last point and we have found the best discounts (ranging from 100 euros) so that you can switch to the electric side in the most economical way possible.

In fact, the first offer to highlight from Media Markt does not reach 300 euros. It is an electric scooter of the brand Youin You-Go that it cost 349 euros and it can be yours now for 249. In addition, the quality of this urban mobility vehicle is exceptional. It has puncture-proof wheels, front cushioning and a range of up to 25 kilometers to walk the streets of your city no problem. In addition, it is foldable, so you can store it at home or at work comfortably. The newest thing is that the You-Go L electric scooter is equipped with an information screen where you can check the driving mode, the battery and how fast you are going. In this way you will control that you do not go “like a cucumber”as the journalist once pointed out Beatriz Perez Aranda on the 24-hour channel, referring to Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica.

With 25 kilometers of autonomy.Mediamarkt

But, if you prefer a more well-known brand like the Chinese giant Xiaomiin The English Court we also found a discount of one hundred euros on the Xiaomi Scooter 3 Lite model. It has a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour, a power of 200 watts so you can climb slopes of more than 14% unevenness and its aerospace-grade aluminum body provides high resistance. On the other hand, It has a double braking system (drum on the rear wheel and E-ABS system on the front) and it’s foldable!

It can be paired with your phone. El Corte Inglés

Discounts of more than 100 euros

If you liked the previous offers, but you still want more discounts, this one is cecotec of 121 euros you will surely love it. This scooter from the Spanish brand has gone from costing 619.90 to less than 500Also, it is the model Bongo Series S Infinity, which has 750 watts of maximum power that allows you to overcome slopes of up to 15% unevenness without any problem. The best thing about this model is safety, since its 10-inch tubeless wheels provide great comfort and safety while driving. We cannot leave without pointing out its double braking system and its focus to illuminate the road.

With interchangeable batteries to last longer. Cecotec

But, you’ll still like it more This discount of 150 euros in Mielectro! Run because the scooter is now reduced SmartGyro Rockway V2 with 800 watts of power, folding design, led screen and built-in lights. This is the biggest discount on the list for one of the most powerful scooters on the market with front and rear suspension for greater stability. With this one, you will surely want to go to work every morning with it.

With rear and front suspension.Mielectro

And, a more pro model of the same brand, but with a discount of 100 euros, instead of 150, is this scooter SmartGyro Rockway PRO V2.0. It is the fastest and most urban on the list, since it has a 15,000-milliamp battery, 10-inch tires resistant to wear and road changes, double-piston front and rear suspension. It even incorporates rear LED turn signals and up to three speed modes.

Model Pro.Mielectro

