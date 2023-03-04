LG 2023 OLED TV line-up – specifications, models and prices

Higher brightness for the G3 series

The main innovation for the LG 2023 TV lineup is the higher brightness for the G3 models, and then only the 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch variants in this series. LG provides these models – also called OLED Evo – with a new technique called MLA (Micro Lenses Array). By using tiny lenses, the light emitted by the pixels is better focused and the brightness should increase by up to 20 percent compared to the G2 series from 2022. According to LG, this will also reduce energy consumption. If we can believe LG, the maximum brightness of a G3 series OLED TV will be just above 2,000 nits this year, although the review must of course show that. It is clear that the South Korean manufacturer is fully committed to that higher brightness, in particular to compete against the violence of the QD-OLED televisions from Sony and Samsung.



LG provides all 2023 OLED models from the C3 series with the new Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor, AI Sound Pro sound with which a virtual 9.1.2 environment can be created and of course HDMI 2.1 ports. The HDMI ports have QMS. As a result, you will no longer get a black screen when switching between signal sources with different frame rates. The Game Optimizer offers support for Nvidia G-Sync, FreeSync Premium and vrr, among others. All models also support 4K120, HDR10, Dolby Vision (up to 4K120) and Dolby Atmos. LG also announced Wow Orchestra technology to compete with Samsung’s Q-Symphony. This also makes it possible to have a soundbar and a TV work together for the optimal audio experience. Speaking of that audio experience: also interesting is that LG adds support for DTS audio again. All OLED models and the QNED85 models and higher can decode DTS, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced signals and forward them to a connected device (soundbar or receiver). Unfortunately, it is not (yet) possible to display DTS audio tracks.