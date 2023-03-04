The Sisi Museum in Vienna exchanges the most iconic portrait of the empress for a poem

In the last 125 years there has been created an image that reduces her to her beauty, physical exercise and tragedies. But who was the real Sisi? A new portrait of the empress has been placed in the Sisi Museum of the Hofburg Imperial Palace in Vienna, which reconsider this vision outdated of his person.

The new portrait of the empress reconsiders her personality as that of a woman ahead of her time

Especially in the paintings of the 19th century, the Empress Elisabeth is omnipresent in Vienna. Sisi is still in fashion today. His story is revised over and over again to satisfy a new and global audience. An appropriate version of Sisi is created for each generation, from the famous romantic movies played by Romy Schneider in the 50s to The Empress (the most recent Netflix adaptation) or the movie Corsage. However, the focus of her attention remains the same: her beauty, her dresses, her depressions, her eating disorders, her excessive physical exercise, her supposed love affairs and her desire to achieve eternal youth.

The new portrait in the Vienna Furniture Museum. Paul Bauer

Woman, empress and mother

The authentic woman, empress and mother has been increasingly eclipsed. And although she has left us an incredible legacy, only appearances and tragedies are remembered. “For young Sisí, the concept of beauty did not exist. It was when she arrived at the court in Vienna that she began to realize that this was the only thing expected of her. The physical aspect of her was instrumentalized. The most famous portrait of the empress was painted by Franz Xaver Winterhalter in 1865. It is considered a Sisi myth icon and has contributed to spreading its fame and beauty throughout the planet”, says Michael Wohlfart, curator of exhibitions at the Sisi Museum.

Sisi Museum in Vienna. Paul Bauer

Sisi’s achievements

Precisely to break with this superficial image and show the true personality of Empress Elizabeth, Sisi’s most famous painting (Winterhalter’s original) will be covered by a unique new portrait created by Vivian Dehning, designer and artistic director. In this way, the gaze of the visitors is separated from appearances, focusing on what is truly important and essential: the achievements of Sisi, what characterized her and what moved her. The new portrait of Sisi (Sisi’s New Portrait) shows a reduced and minimalist poem that includes details of the Empress of Austria that have been hidden behind her image.

The portrait with the poem included can be seen at the Sisi Museum and at the Imperial Hotel until the end of March

The Vienna Tourist Office has launched this initiative together with the Sisí Museum, the Furniture Museum (both belonging to the Schönbrunn Group) and the Imperial Hotel. In these three places, Sisi’s New Portrait was placed on March 1, either before the original (Museo Sisi) or its replicas. The portrait with the poem included can be seen at the Sisi Museum and at the Imperial Hotel until the end of March.

Norbert Kettner, director of the Vienna Tourist Office, states that “on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8 and Women’s Month We are going to symbolically correct an outdated and unfair image. Empress Elizabeth is just one of many women who have lingered in the collective memory for centuries just because of her superficial looks. Sisi’s New Portrait shows a pioneer whose work has been hidden behind the image that has been imposed by popular culture”.

Exterior of the Hofburg Palace in Vienna.Getty Images

pioneer woman

The portrait urges us to reconsider the image change the perspective through the structure of the poem. At first he plays with the known images of Sisi, but little by little the viewer is quickly alerted and is presented with data that, over the years, has been left in the background. yes yes laid the foundations of aid to refugees in his time. And it was also she who made a decisive contribution to the autonomy of the Hungarian people.

Sisi laid the foundations of aid to refugees in his time and made a decisive contribution to the autonomy of the Hungarian people

Elfriede Iby, director of the scientific department of the Schönbrunn Group, affirms that “in many aspects, Sisi was a very advanced woman. She was a strategically very intelligent womanand although his opinion was not ‘officially’ taken into account, he knew exactly what effect his appearances in public produced. His numerous poems are very revealing when it comes to knowing his points of view and his feelings. These represented an escape valve when assimilating political, social and family issues in an ironic and scathing manner”.

The classic portrait of the Empress in the Furniture Museum. Paul Bauer

Women’s pavilion at the Expo

On the occasion of 150th anniversary of the Vienna World's Fair of 1873, He too Vienna Technical Museum deals with the theme of "women's visibility" focusing on the first women's pavilion. Something completely new then that for the first time thematized the female work of the lower social strata and that was a Pioneering work when it comes to making the female world of work visible. This temporary exhibition is one of many highlights in the series "Vision and Awakening – 150th Anniversary of the Vienna World's Fair", promoted this year by the Vienna Tourist Board (austria.info).