10 parks and perfect places to take the children on the Easter holidays

With the arrival of spring, the theme park season begins in Spain, which this year brings new and exciting proposals. There are parks and themes for all tastes, with the common denominator being destinations for, above all, family tourism. Water slides, adventures with pirates, dinosaurs, roller coasters, safaris in nature… Easter offers a wonderful opportunity to spend a few days with the family with enthusiasm, adrenaline, adventure and emotions. And also some are nestled in beautiful surroundings which by themselves are worth a visit.

Sendaviva’s lemur.Sendaviva

Sendaviva (Navarra)

Located next to the Bardenas Reales Biosphere Reserve, Sendaviva is one of the largest parks in Europe where more than 200 animal species together with attractions and shows to explore, learn and enjoy as a family. The park offers more than 25 attractions for all ages and shows such as the bird of prey flight exhibition. In addition, it includes the possibility of staying in Villa Sendaviva and enjoy the experience of sleeping in a large forest to listen in the distance to the sounds of birds or the wild mammals that live in Sendaviva. It’s about a themed accommodation with 19 single-family rooms, with a choice of triple, quadruple and even quintuple rooms, and which has, among other services, a communal kitchen for guests. sendaviva.com

Sesame Adventure in PortAventura Park.Brian Kinney

PortAventura World (Tarragona)

The Tarragona park offers three experiences: PortAventura Park, that combines children’s attractions with roller coasters that make your hair stand on end, such as Shambhala, Dragon Khan or Furius Baco; Ferrari Land, area themed with the icons of the “cavallino rampante” brand and which houses the emblematic Redforce, the highest and fastest roller coaster in Europe, and the fun and refreshing Caribbean Aquatic Park, It will open at the end of May. For the little ones, in PortAventura Park there is the area for Sesame Adventure, with the participation of the characters of the popular children’s series. Check the website for the option of staying in one of the themed hotels linked to the park and the experience will be complete. portaventuraworld.com

Adventure in Dinópolis Territory.turismoteruel.es

Dinópolis Territory (Teruel)

Formed by a large central park in Teruel and seven more centers in seven towns in this Aragonese province, Dinópolis combines science and fun to experience the fascinating world of dinosaurs. A journey of 4,500 million years in which you can listen to the first beats of the heart of the Earth and discover how life arose and with it the most extraordinary creatures that have ever existed. dinopolis opens its 2023 season on April 1 and children will enjoy the Jurassic world and its life-size dinosaurs, with a great protagonist: a animatronic tyrannosaurus rex that recreates with astonishing precision the movements of the king of the saurians. dinopolis.com

The magical world of Kathmandu Park.Katmandu Park

Katmandu Park (Calviá, Majorca)

250 meters from the beach, in Katmandu Park the imaginary becomes reality. It has more than ten attractions among which is The House, a house full of interactive experiences. Kids take control of a submarine at the water park Katopia Splash Park and enjoy in the playground Katopia Soft Play Adventure. For lovers of strong emotions, 4D shows or the invasion of the living dead in Zombies! XD Dark Ride. mallorca.katmanduparks.com

Show “The Dream of Toledo”, by Puy du Fou Spain.puydufou.com

Puy du Fou (Toledo)

The new season of the Toledo park starts on April 1 dedicated to history and entertainment. For this season it presents three novelties: a new great show entitled The Mystery of Sorbaces, inspired by Recaredo, a Visigothic king whose crown was never found, The Captain’s Still Life, to share lunch with a heroic captain of the Thirds of Flanders, and Like father, a new immersive outdoor show in which visitors will tour different amphitheaters where they will hear crucial historical facts from the mouths of their protagonists, all descendants from Toledo Julián Gutiérrez. The park has also announced “big surprises in every corner of the park: new promenade areas, new gastronomic areas, playgrounds for the little ones, areas to cool off in summer and, of course, the other great shows that have excited so many visitors during these first years of opening”, as announced by Erwan from la Villéon, CEO of Puy du Fou Spain. puydufou.com

Deep Sea area of ​​the Poema del Mar aquarium. Loro Parque

Poem of the Sea (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria)

A water park dedicated to marine life, with more than seven million liters of fresh and salt water and three different areas: surface marine, deep marine and freshwater ecosystems. This is Poema del Mar, which has the world’s largest curved display glass and 35 ecosystems distributed in different aquariums that house many and varied tenants. There are nice ones, like clown fish, just like Nemo, and also impressive ones, like piranhas and bull sharks. In the surrounding vault of the El Veril area, visitors can see silversides and green roosters, common species on the island. poem-of-the-sea-com

Rhinos in Cabárceno Park.Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cabárceno Nature Park (Cantabria)

The closest thing to an African safari that can be found on the peninsula. Conceived for educational, cultural, scientific and recreational purposes, the Cabárceno Nature Park welcomes more than 120 animal species from the five continents that live in semi-freedom, distributed in enclosures of large surfaces where one or several species coexist. Cabárceno is not a conventional zoo or a natural park. It’s a space naturalized by the hand of man, from the primitive beauty of its karstic landscape, on the 750 hectares of an old open-cast mining operation. You can travel by car or, even better, see it from your spectacular cable car. parquedecabarceno.com

Show “Avengers Power the Night”. disneylandparis.com

Disneyland Paris (France)

The French park continues with the celebrations for its 30th anniversary, which will last until the end of September. After inaugurating this year the marvel avengers campus, now visitors will enjoy the show Avengers: Power the Night, which is projected onto the Tower of Terror and is the first Marvel-themed drone show in a Disney Park. The iconic night show also returns from April 12 Disney Dreams! with many classic characters from the house and in summer a new and exclusive show starring characters from the Pixar factory. The Mickey Mouse park has also begun to reveal aspects of its ambitious expansion project to connect with a new area that will be dedicated to the Snow Queen and the world of Frozen. disneylandparis.com

Children’s characters from the Madrid Amusement Park. Crowley Groot

Madrid Amusement Park

The Madrid Amusement Park has a very special offer for the little ones with characters linked to the Nickelodeon factory, such as SpongeBob, the Paw Patrol puppies, Dora The Explorer or the Ninja Turtles. If you are looking for adrenaline and excitement from an older age, there are the great attractions such as the roller coasters of Abyss, Tornado and Vertigo or the experiences of The Shuttle, Star Flyer or Tarantula. This season the horror passage returns for fans of suspense The Walking Dead Experience, for those brave who are capable of going inside the most mythical scenes of the popular series. This horror experience will be completed with the Zombie Exit, where visitors will be able to see how a zombie rebellion causes these terrifying characters to be out of control. parksreunidos.com

“The Time Machine” by Futuroscope.Futuroscope.com

Futuroscope (Poitiers, France)

He second most visited amusement park in France, Located very close to Poitiers, in western France, it offers an immersion in the cosmic world, adventure travel and scientific dissemination. Among its must-see attractions is Tornado Chasersconsidered by Thea (Themed Entertainment Association) as the best attraction in the world. In Futuroscope you can also become a minimoy and live the experience of a wonderful world with Arthur the Adventure 4D, go a little crazy accompanying the hooligans Rabbids through different periods of history with “The time Machine” or participate in the mission “Target Mars”, the park’s first road coaster. And you should not miss the free final show that closes each day. futuroscope.com

