For example, Samsung circumvents the new rules for energy consumption of televisions

We recently wrote an extensive background article about the new rules for energy consumption of televisions, which must be complied with from this month. TVs must then meet a stricter standard in order to be allowed to appear on the European market. That is a challenge for almost all manufacturers, but especially for Samsung. The South Korean manufacturer has several large 8K televisions in its range that consume a lot of energy. With the new rules for energy consumption, various Samsung 8K televisions would no longer be allowed to appear on the European market due to excessive energy consumption, but Samsung is not giving in easily and has found a way to circumvent the rules. Or actually it is not a bypass, but rather a smart addition of a new image mode. Samsung introduces the Eco image mode on the new models. This picture mode is activated by default from the box and is therefore used to see whether the televisions comply with the new rules. The Eco picture mode sets the brightness to a low level and on some models the local dimming setting is reduced to minimum. These settings cannot be adjusted within the Eco image mode. Only with this mode does the television meet the new guidelines and can be sold. As a consumer it is important to know that this picture mode can simply be changed. Once installed, you can choose Vivid Mode, Cinema Mode or any of the other modes. But be aware that energy consumption will increase drastically. This is also mentioned by means of a pop-up, as soon as you change mode. We recommend changing the image mode anyway so as not to sacrifice too much image quality. Would you like to know more about the new rules and energy labels for televisions? Read more in the background article below.