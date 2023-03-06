The future of packaging is augmented reality: you can now interact with food thanks to a mobile

Augmented reality (AR, for its acronym) is the interaction between virtual environments and the real world, allowing both to be intermingled through tablets, mobile phones, computers or webcams. This technology introduces virtual objects into a physical context, offers a real time interaction, it adapts to the environment, interacts with the environment around it and is interactive. The entertainment industry brought augmented reality to the masses thanks to Pokémon Go, a game in which millions of users explored their surroundings in the real world to search for and capture creatures from the screens. These experiences are already available for all ages, and tech giants like Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple were the first to introduce such shopping innovation to empower consumers. new behaviors in supermarkets. When consumers enter an establishment to buy cereals, biscuits, toilet paper, shampoo, vegetables or alcohol, they look at the product packaging to see if it attracts attention, although normally, the little ones in the house show more ‘weakness’ for the possible drawings that the pastry carton has (for example). The Food Tech affirms that packaging has become “on a canvas to tell stories” thanks to the combination of the real and virtual world, because it allows a “box to entertain or inform the buyer in magical or practical ways”. This technology has a lot of potential to revolutionize the customer experience by change the way you connect with consumersLikewise, people could interact with a brand before buying a product.

Packaging with Augmented Reality is already a reality and will soon be a trend. Start thinking today how you would add value to your product by making use of the possibilities that this technology offers you. pic.twitter.com/zpJHtVgo9y— Juan Merodio (@juanmerodio) February 6, 2023

Uses of augmented reality in packaging



Augmented reality in the packaging of a product accentuates the identity of the brand to make it unique. This technology delves into the details, in this way, the consumer accesses all the information at the bring the mobile to the product.

There is the possibility that the interested parties discover an endless number of contents related to the use of an object in a way more sustainable.

The brand challenge



The transformation of packaging to the virtual world means that the container is the first contact between the product and the customer. If a person interacts with a food or drink before buying it, the brand is offering a unique experience that gives it a superiority over the competition, and apart from generate innovation, has advantages that can favor the buyer (promotional codes or discounts). Regarding the more tech side, many technology companies believe that augmented reality will be present in all smartphones so that the hardware extend usability by adding layers of visual information.

Examples of packaging with augmented reality



Bombay Sapphire included an animation on the bottle label. As can be seen in the video, when focusing on the label, a marker appears on the mobile phone that reflects the exotic character of the gin, in addition, the user can use various combinations to give it different touches. Another example is Kellogg’s. The cereal brand created an augmented reality campaign with its boxes, in which, by bringing the smartphone closer, an application was executed that placed the user on an island. And as far as children are concerned, the PEZ brand and the Angry Birds game they developed various effects that could be seen by scanning a marker in the candy dispenser to play a minigame. Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.

