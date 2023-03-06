‘The Last of Us’ makes the most violent scene in the game more explicit: people are traumatized by this villain of the series

[ESTE ARTÍCULO CONTIENE SPOILERS DE THE LAST OF US 1X8]

One week from the end of The Last of Us, its penultimate episode, already available on HBO, has left its fans traumatized. In our lowest hours starts with Ellie (Bella Ramsey) going hunting for something to eat while Joël (Pedro Pascal) He continues to recover from the attack he suffered two episodes ago. In a snowy landscape, the young protagonist hunts a deer, but they soon appear David (Scott Shepherd) and James (Troy Baker), the leader of a community settled not far from there and his right hand. Fans of the game on which the series is based know David well as he is one of the most feared villains in the series. In the first minutes he shares with Ellie, he seems like a preacher dedicated to the survival of his parishioners, someone who even confronts his men so that they do not kill the protagonist when they discover that it was she and Joel who killed one of his men. in episode 6. However, in the second half of the chapter, back at the Lakeside resort where he lives, David begins to show his true colors. First, he slaps a girl from her community when she demands that he kill Ellie and Joel for murdering her father. Minutes later, when he has Ellie imprisoned, he confesses that he has fed her followers human flesh. And if cannibalism weren’t enough, David engages in a violent fight with Ellie when she tries to escape from her, in which he addresses her in a repulsive way, showing that he is a pedophile. Although not confirmed, this aspect is also explored in the game and is addressed much more explicitly in the series.

violent heart

The series explains that David was a math teacher for boys Ellie’s age, and is suspiciously friendly and patient with her, one of the people responsible for the death of a member of their community. She gives him the medicines that she needs for Joel and, as we said, she prevents her men from killing her. In Silverlake, when Ellie is imprisoned, I told her that she has “a violent heart” like him and that Cordyceps is not bad, “it is productive, it multiplies, feeds and protects its children, and it secures its future with violence if it must.” … loves”, reflecting what happens in their community. Likewise, he considers Ellie an “equal” and promises to let Joel go if she stays in Silverlake. “They follow me… and they will follow us. Think about what we can do together.” he tells her, as he caresses her hand on the bars. If this scene is already terrifying, it all gets worse when Ellie, fleeing from her, tries to stop David with a knife in a burning restaurant. He manages to immobilize her by getting on top of her and affirms: “I thought you already knew… the fighting is the part I like the most.” Ellie, desperate, cries and kicks, and finally reaches for a weapon with which she hits her assailant repeatedly, soaking the chamber in blood and killing him. In a daze, she leaves the room and is reunited with Joel in the snow. It is a scene that exactly recreates the one in the game:

Diooooos, this adaptation of one of the hardest parts of the game because of the theme it touches on was 10/10. Bella Ramsey’s performance, no way, she shut her mouth to those who made fun of her for not physically resembling Ellie.

CAPITULATE!#TheLastOfUs #TheLastOfUsHBO pic.twitter.com/RPMqcrP8Ze— Pickman Sosa (@SosaFernado) March 6, 2023

The reaction of the spectators

Nolan North, who lends his voice to David in the game, said the following in an interview for IGN: “Many women haven’t survived, and here’s Ellie. Yes, she’s younger, but in the 1850s it didn’t matter so much that there was a young girl with an older man.” In the video game, Joel also tortured David’s men, who referred to Ellie as his “new pet”. The reaction of the spectators in networks has not been long in coming. Most have been surprised by the explicit way in which the series portrays David’s pedophilia and all have applauded the work of both Ramsey and Shepherd in this episode.

WHAT THE FUCK 🤢🤢🤢HBO’s The Last of Us truly showing David as a pedophile rapist? In the game they just hinted it 🤮🤮🤮🤮 What was he doing with his pants from him 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/wqdX03JVaZ— 🩰🔪 (@GabrielDivina2) March 6, 2023

“What the fuck! HBO’s The Last of Us actually showing David as a pedophile rapist? In-game it was just hinting at it. What was he doing with his pants?”

In the game, they only slightly hint about David being a pedophile, but HBO’s The Last of Us just made it even creepier and much more gross 🤢 pic.twitter.com/KXO2A11Jcn— 🩰🔪 (@GabrielDivina2) March 6, 2023

“In the game, they only slightly suggest that David is a pedophile, but in HBO’s The Last Of Us they’ve made it more creepy and crude.”

David in The Last Of Us is the representation of the psychological functioning of a manual pedophile. That he is a preacher or a teacher is key because they look for this type of work to be able to be close to childhood. Manipulation and perversion. Shaking chills. pic.twitter.com/5qISFqGX5Q— Augustine (@AgusSmith_) March 6, 2023

Do you want to be up-to-date with all the new movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.

