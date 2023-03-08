The trick to watch hundreds of free movies and series on the Internet

If you are one of the users who like to watch movies or series for free and you don’t know where you can find your favorite multimedia content, you should know that There are legal alternatives to the services of streaming that offer a large list of series, movies and even documentaries safely and online. Some of these platforms are Pluto TV, eFilm, Rakuten TV or MicroChannels. All of them earn income through advertisements, optional payment methods or through the collection of content in the public domain, so some of it is free.

The same is not the case, however, with payment platforms to which we are already accustomed and which, as has happened with Netflix, only toughen its conditions, with higher subscription prices or a greater limitation of devices. For all this, among other reasons, it is convenient to know some of the free and legal alternatives.

eFilm

eFilm is a platform that brings together Spanish production films, European, classic, independent, etc. To access the web, users must register to get a library card that allows them to access more than 12,000 series and movies to enjoy the contents for free. Created in 2018, there are more and more public libraries that adhere to this platform and each community has its own offer of titles, among which we can choose any, as long as they are available for your loanas in another type of library.

pluto tv

pluto tv allows you to watch television channels online for free and without making a prior subscription. Thanks to its selection of movies and series on demand, you will be able to watch content of any genre, however, ads appear from time to time that can interrupt viewing. This is precisely one of its financing channels.

Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV offers free movies of various themes, from Christmas, action, comedy, drama, terror, romance and even to Spanish cinema. It is one of the oldest streaming services that exists on the Internet. To see the films you must register on the platform, in addition, it is important to mention that they include ads while playingas in the case of the previous platform.

microchannels

MicroCanales is a service that offers thematic channels of AMC NetWork that arrived in our country last year. To access the content, you need to sign up to channels like DARK, Odyssey, AMC or SundanceTV. The only drawback is that reproduction is limited so that you finally end up paying to access all the content.

RTVE Play, ATRESplayer, Mitele…

We must not forget about the Internet platforms that many of the television channels have, to allow us to see some of their content (and others exclusively) for free. Most of their own production series and films, as well as others that they have acquired, will be available on sites such as RTVE Play, ATRESplayer, Mitele, although yes, in most cases, with the interruption of ads.