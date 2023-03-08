This is the city where Einstein was born and why it has the highest church in the world

Located right at the point where the Iller and Blau rivers meet the Danube, the city of Ulm, in the state of Baden-Württemberg, in the southwest of the country, about a hundred kilometers from Stuttgart, has many reasons to be classified as historic. The first is purely anecdotal, since he only lived here a few months, but alas! how good it is to appear in books as the birthplace of Albert Einstein.

Gothic in style, the tower of this church rises to 161.53 meters. Originally Catholic, it became Protestant after Luther’s Reformation.

The father of the Theory of Relativity saw the light for the first time in what, in his time, back in the 16th century, was an active focus of creation, habitual residence of painters and sculptors. Already by then it was one of the free imperial cities most extensive of the Holy Roman Empire, which were those that enjoyed their own autonomy in political and legal matters. To delve a little more into his past, another piece of information: Napoleon also passed through here. What’s more, he won an important battle against the Austrian army. An event that definitely places our destination on the map of essential places to see in Germany.

Ulm cathedral church in Germany.Hühn

Danube view

But if we have come this far, it will surely be because we want to enjoy the views obtained from its main monument: Cathedral. It is not just any temple, because it has a record. This is the reason: its main tower rises up to 161.53 meters, which makes it the tallest church in the world. Gothic in style and Lutheran ascription, it was built in the fourteenth century, although it was not completed until five hundred years later. Its first stone was laid in the year 1377. thanks to the insistence of the inhabitants of the city, who did not feel safe when visiting the then main church, located outside the walls.

The cathedral was started in 1377 at the wish of the inhabitants, who did not feel safe visiting the old main church located outside the walls

Ulm fishing quarter.stefanie

Viewpoint at 70 meters

In the works of the cathedral they worked the most important master architects in the country, that the building plans were changing as time progressed. Inside the temple we find great jewels, such as the 15th century choir from the workshop of Jörg Syrlin the Elder or the pulpit with sound cover by Jörg Syrlin the Younger. Although, without a doubt, its most impressive element is its tower, whose highest part it is accessed after climbing 768 steps. If the day is clear you can even see the Alps… We will have to wait a bit to check it, since it is being rehabilitated. At the moment we can only go up to its first viewpoint, located about 70 meters high, that offers a sensational panorama with the Danube under our feet.

Ulm Town Hall and Market Square.Orietta Gaspari

more things to see

The German city hides many other surprises. In it ulm museum you will have to rub your eyes well to see what is known as lowenmenschenan Upper Paleolithic figure made of mammoth ivory that is the World’s oldest sculpture of a lion-headed human being. The white City Hall, the glass building of the central library and the Schiefes Haus (a Leaning Tower of Pisa-style hotel!) are other places to check out before heading to the charming fishermen’s quarter. And that here there is no sea. More information in germany.travel

