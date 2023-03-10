Four streaming recommendations to avoid wasting time

best british black comedy

Rain Dogs, on HBO Max

Rain Dogs HBO Max When it comes to black comedy, there’s no doubt that the British are the best. A new example of this is raindogs, new addition of HBO Max which is as superb as the record of Tom Waits from which it borrows its title.

rain dogs starts when Costello (wonderful Daisy May Cooper) and her ten-year-old daughter are evicted from their London home and Shelby returns to her life (Jack Farthing) a posh ex-con with whom he has a long affair despite the fact that he is homosexual. Written by Cash Carraway (This series owes much to her memoir Skint Estate, in which she chronicled her time living in poverty as a single mother), rain dogs is an exquisite black comedy that does not give in to political correctness. Quite the opposite. Get ready to hear very beastly jokes on the most controversial topics.

If you liked ‘The Girls’…

The maternal, in Filmin

Image from ‘La maternal’Cinemanía In girls (2020) sex was a scary thing. The nuns at the school were embarrassed by the “Put it on, put it on” signs at the bus stops and the legends of girls who had returned from the field trip with AIDS ran rampant. In the maternal, second film of Pilar Palomero, What happens in the present and in a humbler socioeconomic environment, sex is seen on the internet and is practiced without knowing the consequences. The main girl of the maternal (arrogant debutant Carla Quilez) She gets pregnant at the age of 14 by mistake. This is how she explains it at one point in the film when she talks about the father of her future child, who is not her boyfriend but her best friend, with whom we have seen her in the foreground of the film watching a porn video and destroying the house. from some neighbors. For all this she is sent to a reception center for pregnant minors, which serves as an excuse for Palomero to portray with a very documentary staging the day-to-day life of the girls who live there. The best sequences in the film are those that include the testimonies of the wards. And there, without a doubt, the director’s merit lies in the fact that they do not clash with professional interpretations, achieving a verisimilitude that is difficult to achieve. At the same time, the director portrays the difficult relationship of her protagonist with her mother, who also had her very young and whom she plays a solvent Angela Cervantes. And, although it is pointed out with emphasis that from one bad motherhood another is born, a greater depth in the portrait of this mother-child relationship would have been appreciated. The best of the maternal, Beyond delving into that universe unknown to many, it is that organic mix of comedy and drama that Palomero achieves. And his warm look at a reality so harsh that it focuses on that state that cares for the most vulnerable.

Brand New SkyShowtime

Catch Me If You Can, on SkyShowtime

Catch me if you canCinemania

SkyShowtime It has just arrived in Spain and to celebrate it we have taken a tour of its catalogue. We have decided to open it in a big way, with one of my favorite movies of Spielberg and surely not the most claimed.

Catch Me If You Can tells the incredible story of Frank Abagnale Jr. one of the most talented impostors in history, who before reaching the age of majority had already worked as a pilot, doctor and lawyer without any degree.

Catch Me If You Can is the fast-paced story of how FBI agent Carl Hanratty pursued Abagnale Jr. throughout his life. With some great Leonardo Dicaprio and Tom Hanks playing cat and mouse

sexual and creative freedom

Nacho, Atresplayer

Still from ‘Nacho’Cinemanía I was not very interested, almost not at all, in the life of Nacho Vidal. Not even because of the morbid thing. However, the other day I was encouraged to see the first chapter of Nacho, the series that tells the life of the porn actor and I have to say that I was pleasantly surprised. Above all, I think that the expressionist direction in charge of David Pinillos, Eduardo Casanova and Beatriz Sanchis, the spidic editing rhythm, that seedy setting that recreates so well the Valencia of the Ruta del Cod. This differential style suggests the freedom proposed by its producers, Bamboo Productions, and by Atresplayer, the platform where the series can be seen. That is the best news and we can only hope that many other series made with the same creative independence will follow.

Do you want to receive the best movie and series recommendations every Friday in your email? Sign up for our Newsletter.