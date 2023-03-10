Harrison Ford leads the final group of presenters for the Oscars



Seldom seen in those parts, Harrison Ford is the name that stands out in the last list of presenters for the Oscar ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood this Sunday, a few months away from returning to cinemas for the fifth and last time as Indiana Jones. , Ke Huy Quan, his partner Short Round in “Indiana Jones and the Lost Temple” (1984), is the favorite in the category of Best Supporting Actor for the film “Everywhere at the Same Time”. Producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner also announced the winner of a statuette Halle Berry and also Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal and John Travolta. Throughout the week, the “cast” of the 95th ceremony had already gathered Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly,, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira , Salma Hayek, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Donnie Yen. banned for ten years from any Academy-related event because of last year’s onstage assault on Chris Rock, three of the four most recent acting Oscar winners are still confirmed: Jessica Chastain (Best Actress), Ariana DeBose (Actress Secondary) and Troy Kotsur (Secondary Actor). This is the final list, so now we just have to wait to find out if any surprises are in store for the big night, where Jimmy Kimmel returns for the third time as host. special coverage of the Oscars, which will start early on Sunday morning with a series of preview content and will continue throughout the night (from Sunday to Monday) with up-to-the-minute monitoring, updates on all the winners and analysis of the main events, from the red carpet to the ceremony . All of this, in a special area dedicated to the subject in SAPO Mag and at www.sapo.pt.