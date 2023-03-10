The 2023 LG TV line-up puts the G3 in the spotlight

Brightness Booster Max: what exactly does that mean?

MLA, META, Brightness Booster Max? What is what exactly. There’s been a bit of confusion surrounding the naming of all that technology in the new panels, in part because LG Display (the panel manufacturer) and LG Electronics (the TV manufacturer) use different names for it. LG Display expresses it as follows. The new generation of OLED panels uses META technology (just like last year’s new panels used EX technology). META technology uses two elements: a “Micro Lens Array” (MLA), which minimizes internal light loss, and the “META Booster”, an algorithm that analyzes and enhances brightness and color expression in real time. LG Electronics does not use that terminology. The G3 is equipped with “Brightness Booster Max”. David Seperson says: “All G3 TVs have Brightness Booster Max, which is a combination of both hardware we call ‘light control architecture’ and software we call ‘light boosting algorithms’, making the G3 OLED Evo brighter. The hardware included in each format of the G3 differs, and in some formats MLA is part of that hardware solution.” You clearly recognize the same terminology. But then there is of course the question of which G3 models have MLA. Fortunately, LG also answered that question, albeit indirectly. The 55, 65, and 77 inch models are 70% brighter than the G2, the 83 inch model is 30% brighter than the G2. So that 83 inch version will almost certainly not contain an MLA layer. What does Brightness Booster Max actually deliver? Well, according to measurements from LG, the G3 achieves 2,040 nits on a 3% window in Vivid image mode. In the HDR Cinema image mode you still get 1,470 nits (both on a 3% and on a 10% window). You still have 240 nits left on a completely white test image. Compared to our measurements on the G2, those last two figures would represent a 50% improvement, which is impressive. It was clearly visible in the demo.



The G3 is also equipped with a “Super Anti Reflecting” layer. This reduces the reflections of ambient light by 25%. LG seems to be less concerned about burn-in. The G3 (and also the Z3) come with a five-year warranty for the panel. With the recent messages about burn-in on QD-OLED in mind, a smart move. In the first year, the warranty covers parts and labor, the following four years only the parts. That warranty only applies to “normal use”, read with normal use in the living room.