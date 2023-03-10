The most common problems with online purchases that can make you lose money

buy online has become commonplace in recent years for Spanish consumers, who in 2022 carried out up to 40% of your purchases through the computer, mobile or tablet, according to the annual consumer report of the company Mirakl, Consumer Preferences in the Digital Economy. Not surprisingly, it is a very convenient and fast way to purchase items without having to move from home and with prices that are often cheaper than in physical stores. However, while it is true that the vast majority of online purchases are carried out normally, there are times when problems arise that can make us lose our money. In fact, a recent survey of the OCU points out that the Spaniards have had some kind of mishap with their shipments in 13% of their last five purchases.

This same study specifies that the most common problems consumers face when making purchases online are delays. Who has not experienced on some occasion that the delivery of a package has not occurred on the date communicated by the company? This circumstance, beyond the control of the buyer, can cause more than one headache, since just when they bring us the purchased item, we are not at home. More serious, however, are other problems that can occur with shipments: that the products arrive with some type of defect or damage and that they do not correspond to what we expected or that the delivery does not take place directly. In the first two cases, there is the possibility of returning the product and obtaining a refund of the purchase amount. But be careful because depending on the company and its conditions for shipments they can make you pay what it costs to send a delivery man to pick up the product at your home. In that case, you would already be losing money. That is why it is important to be attentive and read the conditions of shipping costs carefully. One of the latest companies to charge for returns online is Zara. Since last February 1, the flagship of Inditex discounts 1.95 euros of the amount to be returned to customers who request the aforementioned service.

Where are the setbacks most frequent?

The OCU survey also reveals that it is in the marketplaces (Aliexpress, Amazon, Carrefour, El Corte Inglés…), the platforms that group several sellers and a wide range of categories and products, where the aforementioned problems occur more frequently. In these cases it is advisable check who is the real seller, since it will then be responsible for the delivery and will be responsible for the claims or the guarantee. On the contrary, it is more difficult to find problems on websites specializing in clothing and sports”, explains the consumer organization. In any case, faced with a problem, the OCU recalls that “the consumer has a period of 14 calendar days to return the product without explanation or cost, unless it is stipulated that the return costs are borne by the buyer”. “From that moment, the seller must refund the price within a period of another 14 days. Refering to purchase guaranteeis the same as for a product purchased in a physical store: three years“, he concludes.