Why women suffer more from impostor syndrome

When a person attributes their achievements to luck, or to the help they received and has the feeling that they do not deserve the success they have obtained, it is likely that they suffer from a term that is complicated that you have not heard of: the impostor syndrome. Although according to the latest studies, more than 80% of people have suffered from it once in his life, it is undeniable that he is more common among women.

This is indicated by a report commissioned by Access Commercial Finance, which confirmed that men are 18% less likely to suffer it than women. “I refer to the female syndrome because since it was typified for the first time in 1978 by the psychologists P. Clance and R. Imes, it has been found to be more prevalent among women, although men also experience it. The authors considered that the impact of the social environment was fundamental when a woman thought she could -or could not- progress”, explains Neus Arqués, author of Impostoras y stupendous. For others to see your talent, you first have to see it (Encourage). “Impostor syndrome is a defense mechanism by which we want to protect ourselves from judgment. Success scares us because we think we don’t deserve it and that sooner or later they will discover us. We feel that, if we are not visible, they will not be able to play us and consequently, we hold back when it comes to making our own merit visible. The brakes are expressed in very different ways: doubt one’s own abilitynot having time to dedicate to our personal project…”, explains the writer, lecturer and analyst specializing in ‘personal branding’.

Men feel that they can do a task and, if they can’t, they attribute it to bad luck or a temporary factor

“In general, due to mistrust of our own ability, women tend to reduce expectations (‘I can’t do this’). We tend to attribute our achievement to an exogenous factor (luck) or an endogenous factor (effort). The masculine reasoning is the opposite. In general, men feel that they can do a task and, if they can’t, they attribute it to bad luck or a temporary factor. Men do not doubt their own ability by default, women do”, he writes in the book. “Other studies indicate that overprotection in childhood, the need to fit into the family environment and to receive the reinforcement that is denied to them in home, are present in the early years of professionals who feel impostors. In the case of women, it would be interesting to delve into the impact of the absence of referents as a possible cause of the syndrome. I think that’s one of the main reasons we inhibit visibility,” Neus writes.

Michelle Obama has confessed that she has impostor syndromeKevin Winter/Getty Images “The impostor prioritizes the need to fit in: she thinks that it is not convenient for her to stand out socially for her talent and that it is more profitable for her to deny it. On the other hand, driven by a desire to excellence, denies your current abilities at the expense of an impossible talent. He doesn’t want to make himself visible because, by not internalizing his achievements, he mistrusts his own abilities,” he says.

A study carried out by KPMG pointed out that the 75% of female executives had experienced this syndrome. “It is important for organizations to gain a deeper understanding of the specific issues women may face as they advance in their careers. We hope the thought-provoking findings and solutions in this study help leaders across the globe.” world as we work to further promote inclusion and diversity,” says CEO of the company’s US division, Paul Knopp. The universe of technology is especially delicate for women, as Sabrina Farmer, a reliability engineer at Gmail, pointed out at a conference on gender equality in the ICT sector. She explains that in her first class there were 60 students. Only 20 of them made it to the end, and she was the only woman. “That was the start of impostor syndrome for me… I don’t belong here, I don’t fit in and other kinds of thoughts like that. That’s why I started to be very conservative: I never spoke in class and I never chatted with my classmates”, adds the engineer. For the ifeel psychologists, the impostor syndrome is clearly connected with our self-esteem. It is based on an interpretation of reality that leaves the person in a very precarious place, since they not only feel that their capacity is insufficient, but also have the stress of having to hide it so that it is not discovered that they, in reality It’s not worth as much as it seems. In this sense, it is important that the person considers four questions as a first step to tackle it. First, he must realize how he is defining himself professionally. Second, how he is interpreting the requirements of his job position. Third, what value is he placing on his capabilities. Room, Why do you think there is such a big gap between those capabilities and those requirements? The conclusions you draw should serve to answer these questions: Are you judging too harshly, overestimating the requirements and underestimating your capabilities? Would we then be talking about someone hypercritical who has to modulate his level of self-demand a little or, instead, is he making a more or less accurate interpretation and is he really an impostor?

Natalie Portman has said that she has impostor syndromeWireImage/Getty Images We asked Neus Arqués how we can avoid suffering from this syndrome: “It is important to act so that society does not reproduce patterns that make us feel inferior. While this change is taking place, two short-term options that work very well are, first of all, reduce the fear of being judged. What real weight does the person or people have who can sabotage your proposal? Do they have a first and last name? If ‘everyone’ is going to judge you, who is ‘everyone’?” she explains. “The next step is to take action. We often fall into analysis paralysis. What counts is getting started. Don’t worry, take care.”

Impostor syndrome as a concept puts the onus on women to deal with the effects

However, we didn’t want to close this topic without giving a voice to Ruchika Tulshyan and Jodi-Ann Burey, who at the Harvard Business Review make some very interesting insights that are rarely seen. “The impostor syndrome label is a heavy load to bear. ‘Imposter’ brings a nuance of criminal fraud to the feeling of simply being insecure or eager to join a new team or learn a new skill. Add to that the medical background of the ‘syndrome’, reminiscent of 19th century ‘female hysteria’ diagnoses. Although feelings of uncertainty are an expected and normal part of professional life, women who experience them are considered to suffer from impostor syndrome. Even if women demonstrate strength, ambition, and resilience, our daily battles with microaggressions, especially expectations and assumptions shaped by stereotypes and racism, they often push us down. Impostor syndrome as a concept fails to capture this dynamic and places the onus on women to deal with the effects. Workplaces continue to be misguided towards finding individual solutions to problems caused disproportionately by systems of discrimination and abuses of power.”

Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content in your email for free every Thursday? Sign up for our Newsletter.