5 recommended Netflix, Amazon or HBO series for this week

Two Spanish series, Superman, Elvis and the return of Ben Barnes. That is what awaits us this week, so we will have to make room in our agendas to be able to see all the titles that the platforms offer us for the next few days. Fantasy returns to our screens with the second season of Shadow and Bone and the third installment of the HBO Max story of Superman and Lois and, while Prime Video invites us to laugh with a new Spanish comedy, Netflix takes up the story of Hasta heaven in serial format and presents us with the animated series for adults about the double life of Elvis. Next, we tell you what our recommended titles are for this week.

Shadow and Bone 2T (Netflix)

The first season was just the beginning. based on the trilogy shadow and bone of Leigh Bardugo and its sequel bilogy, six of crowsIn 2021, Netflix introduced us to the Grisha world, where magical powers and powerful mythological creatures exist. But the battle to end the Shadow has only just begun. Now, Alina (jessie mei li) and bad (Archie Renaux) must fight to finish off the Dark One (Ben Barnes) while the Ravens welcome Wylan (Jack Wolfe) and prepare for a new assault.

Up to Heaven: The Series (Netflix)

In 2020, the screenwriter Jorge Guerricaechevarria and the director Daniel Calparsoro premiered up to the sky, a thriller about heists, the price of power, the decision between a future and the love of a lifetime, and the rise from the suburbs to the top. Now, the couple is back together to continue the story with this series that, starring Asia Ortega, Luis Tosar and Alvaro Riconarrates what happened after Ángel managed to become leader of the band.

Agent Elvis (Netflix)

It turns out that Elvis not only knew how to move his hips, but also had spy skills. Between concert and concert in Las Vegas, the singer changes his outfit to go save the world on a secret mission. With the voice of the unmistakable Matthew McConaughey like the king of rock and roll, accompanied by katlin olson and Don Cheadlethis adult animated series created by Priscilla Presley and john eddy promises lots of fun and a loving look at the icon that was Elvis.

No Traces (Prime Video)

What do you do if, after being hired to clean a mansion, you discover that you have just cleaned up a crime scene, including a dead body? What if, in addition, you are a Mexican immigrant and a gypsy, for which racism will dictate that you have been guilty? That is exactly what happens to Desi (Carolina Yuste) and Tasting (Camila Sodi) in no footprintsa Spanish black comedy that will show the escape of these two innocents, not only from the police, but also from Russian hitmen, millionaires and an ex-husband with mariachis.

Superman and Lois 3T (HBO Max)

We met again with these iconic characters in 2021, when The CW Network premiered this series starring tyler hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch. Because we all wondered how Clark Kent and Lois Lane deal with the pressure of being who they are and the complexities of leading a normal life as working parents. This week, Superman and Lois returns with its third season.

