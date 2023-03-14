10 Mistakes You Make With Your Air Fryer That You Probably Didn’t Know

There are not many dishes that resist him the air fryer. In this appliance you can cook almost anything and the result is as delicious or more delicious than if it were done in any other way. Less oil, fewer calories and healthier recipes make the ‘air-fryer’ the perfect ally for anyone, no matter how much or little experience they have in the kitchen. Although, yes, to get the most out of it, it should be used correctly and avoid common mistakes.

Although it is true, you may be more than used to using the air fryer and you think that there is nothing you can escape, there are a number of foods that cannot be cooked, as well as certain techniques that it is better not to do so that the food is perfect. Thus, we tell you what are some of the most common mistakes that you are likely to make, without even realizing it.

1. Placing the fryer in an inappropriate place

The air fryer, like others similar appliancesgenerates a lot of heat while it is cooking, so it is essential to place it in a place resistant to The high temperatures so as not to mar the surface. You can also choose to raise it slightly with a baking tray, some type of structure or place it on a table.

2. Not preheating it before cooking

Most devices include the option to preheat among its functions and it is vital to make use of it if we want our recipes to be made in less time and have a better result. Ideally, for optimal cooking, the fryer should be set to the right temperature a few minutes before placing the food.

3. Include wet foods

In line with the above, when we add food slightly wet or humid, the only thing we get is that the food is soft and not crispy enough. This occurs because, in the case of wet products, heat evaporates waterwhile if it is a dry ingredient, it is directly toasted.

4. Not cleaning enough

Salmon cooked in an air fryer.Getty Images / iStockphoto Even if you don’t use oil, cooking food causes the fryer to leave different remains and odors. For this reason, it is important to frequently clean the container, as well as the parts of the device that allow it. In such a way that, if we cook fish and then meat or vegetables, the flavors are not conditioned.

5. The ‘air-fryer’ is not only for frying

It must be borne in mind that the process by which food is cooked in the air fryer it is very similar to that of an oven, so, although its name indicates it, it is not only used for frying. In this appliance you can prepare other dishes such as boiled eggs, biscuits, cakes or muffins and even toast bread.

6. Use little or a lot of oil

In the same way that being prudent with oil is an error that can influence The result of many of our dishes, made in an ‘air-fryer’, is also the use of excess olive oil, soaking the inside of the container and making food too moist.

7. Do not turn food

In general, most recipes call for food being cooked in the air fryer to be stirred halfway through cooking. By turning them over, we will ensure that they are done evenly, so it is important to stop the process when it is just right. Half of the time.

8. Use accessories not suitable for ‘air-fryer’

Cheese sandwich made in an air fryer.iStock It is important to know with what accessories is compatible our air fryer model before cooking with them and taking any risk. He baking paper, for example, is not always suitable and, in some cases, it can catch fire inside the ‘air-fryer’ if it reaches very high temperatures; in these cases, it is better to use a mold.

9. Overfilling the container

Although we believe that the best option to take less time is to fill it to the maximum of its capacity the container of the ‘air-fryer’, Nothing is further from reality. So that all the ingredients cook equally, the ideal is to leave some separation between them, but not too much. If there are few foods, it will be necessary reduce the temperature to avoid there being an excess of power and they could burn out.

10. Adjust the drawer, but don’t turn it on

Although it is hard to believe, there are many people who, after introducing the food and fitting the container into the fryer, forget to set it up and turn it on. This mistake is key if what we want to do is do other things while we prepare the food, since we could get the odd surprise.

